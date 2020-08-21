 Skip to content
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Fark.com
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obvious tag was having difficulty breathing and couldn't make it to the thread.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
not this people
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're dirty, cesspool habitats recirculating pathogens across a small ecosystem.

And that's before Covid became an issue.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
why are people taking comments sections on websites and publishing them as 'NEWS'.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: why are people taking comments sections on websites and publishing them as 'NEWS'.


Because as far as this industry goes, it's pretty much the only thing remotely related to the subject that's still happening.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about going to a movie theater on a cruise ship?  That should cancel out the risks, right?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My reaction to this news

indiewire.comView Full Size


/Mahoney face is subjective that it can be used for pretty much any emotion one wishes to convey.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the same scenario will yield the same results?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are olds who use cruises to avoid spending time with the same person they've been married to for forty years.

When my Dad retired, after three days of him re-organizing her kitchen and putting all the spices and cans in alphabetical order she informed him--"I took you for better or worse, but not for lunch! Get out of my house."

He went back to work and they were married for another twenty years.

They are bored.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, cruise ship goers give morons a bad name.
 
