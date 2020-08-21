 Skip to content
(Right Wing Watch)   QAnon supporter and derpy Texan used her car to attack people she thought were pedophiles but, of course, weren't   (rightwingwatch.org) divider line
    More: Murica, Conspiracy theory, 30-year-old Cecilia Fulbright, Cabal, Conspiracy theories, Nazism, Conspiracy?, right conspiracy theory QAnon, Sydney Molina  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember how Fox News keeps trying to portray Q as just non-violent? I wonder if they are going for a retraction n...I'm sorry. I can't. Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.
 
MLWS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I wonder what position she will get in the Cabinet.

Maybe press secretary?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Remember how Fox News keeps trying to portray Q as just non-violent? I wonder if they are going for a retraction n...I'm sorry. I can't. Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.


she did blow a 0.21, so she wasnt all there....  but reading the whole article, looks like she wasnt all there for a while now.  she fell down the rabbit hole and went full derp.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stochastic terrorism.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Waco gettin' famous for being Waco again.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And their attitude about autos have declined as well
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MLWS: So I wonder what position she will get in the Cabinet.

Maybe press secretary?


Trump voter commits drunken vehicular assault?

Department of Transportation is a natural fit :)
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Derek Force: hubiestubert: Remember how Fox News keeps trying to portray Q as just non-violent? I wonder if they are going for a retraction n...I'm sorry. I can't. Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.

she did blow a 0.21, so she wasnt all there....  but reading the whole article, looks like she wasnt all there for a while now.  she fell down the rabbit hole and went full derp.


No, alcohol does the opposite. Removes social inhibitions and brings out the true person.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In that mugshot, she looks like Squeakie Fromme of Manson Family Fame.

I'm guessing incipient schizophrenia compounded with substance abuse and drinking the orange Kool-Aid.
 
mekkab
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
sounds like Fullbright is a dim bulb.


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She sounds fun.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see the shock waves from Reagan's closing of the mental hospitals are still rolling along after 40 years. Honestly - can we not get some straight jackets and medication for these folks? This is not a difference in policy opinion, this is delusional psychosis.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
antoinedeparis.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Witches, communists, and pedophiles. I'm sure there are more but at various points in our history, we've whipped ourselves into a frenzy over an imagined threat. As a result of our frightened mob mentality, we've done things we would not normally do as a society. Hung women from the wrong side of town, blacklisted actors or attacked a pizza restaurant.

QAnon isn't a 4chan troll it is a well thought out means of manipulation. Not every Q believer will go on a bender and ram cars but just like being called a witch or a commie the accusation of being a pedophile will divide us. Hysteria is being used to manipulate and turn neighbors against each other.
 
sys_64738
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.


Don't feel too bad about that part. I mean, even relatively stupid animals can pick up a vocabulary of somewhere between a couple dozen and a couple hundred words (depending on species), even if they lack the anatomy to say them.

This puts dogs and parrots roughly on par with the average Q supporter I've seen (and a bit behind the non-human great apes.)
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Qanon and Texan?
That is like Florida Man times...

Yes, Florida Man times 2356!
 
mrwknd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA, "A Waco, Texas, woman arrested...".

Um, A Wacko Texas woman arrested... There, that's better.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cheron: Witches, communists, and pedophiles. I'm sure there are more but at various points in our history, we've whipped ourselves into a frenzy over an imagined threat. As a result of our frightened mob mentality, we've done things we would not normally do as a society. Hung women from the wrong side of town, blacklisted actors or attacked a pizza restaurant.

QAnon isn't a 4chan troll it is a well thought out means of manipulation. Not every Q believer will go on a bender and ram cars but just like being called a witch or a commie the accusation of being a pedophile will divide us. Hysteria is being used to manipulate and turn neighbors against each other.


Roy Cohn was Macathy's aid during the House Un-American Activities and Trump's fixer. coincidence?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's what the police are telling you. This has all the signs of a scanner battle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wakko's America Song by Wakko Warner
Youtube eAII411eqPg
Waco? Oh, never mind.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MLWS: So I wonder what position she will get in the Cabinet.

Maybe press secretary?


Probably not Missionary.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: MLWS: So I wonder what position she will get in the Cabinet.

Maybe press secretary?

Probably not Missionary.


Dept of Transportation Sec.?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure some fark right winger will be along shortly to tell us that the REAL culprit was an antifa with a cloaking device that did all this to frame the Q chick for being too close to the truth.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just wait until these Q people unlock the code that opens the secret invisible walkway over the Grand Canyon that only works if you truly believe it is there. Man, we libs will sure be triggered then I tells you!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
False flag by the paedophiles to make QAnon look bad. Notice how right after Fauci disappears because of some 'surgery' that this happened? Doctor Deep State was getting surgery for a sex change so he could pretend to be a Texas Woman and do the attack. Open your eyes sheeple!!
 
Hero of Light
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's official. QAnon is a cognitohazard SCP.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One thing I've noticed that both attracts Qultists and folks who want to believe Qanon is a Russian or GOP op is the desire for order.  Qanon gives order to the Qult by presenting then with an evil group they are fighting against.  People who want to believe that it is an outside directed op need to know there is a logical hand behind it.

The reality is, there's no outside group driving it.  At this point it's just Jim Watkins, the owner/operator of 8kun, driving traffic to his website.  And he's not very good at being Q - after Trump's little press conference, Jim was just posting random crap about Epstein, not jumping on the huge boost Qanon had gotten from Trump.  I feel if there were any outside group directing him, they would have had him crowing about Trump's endorsement.

It's not an outside group, it's one drunk hiding in the Philippines so he can run his child porn board.  That's it.  There's no FSB agent with a corkboard and red string, there's just a loser who likes yoga and leading boomers along because he's a grifter.

No one is coming to save you, no Shaggy is out there working diligently to pull the mask off Q and reveal that it's Jim, etc.  Our countrymen have done this to themselves, and will continue to do so.
 
sourballs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there a conspiracy theory claiming the Internet was developed to get idiots to destroy the world?
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Qanon and Texan?
That is like Florida Man times...

Yes, Florida Man times 2356!


Everything is bigger in Texas.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Historians will point to this as a early sign that a civil War was coming
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ugh. White women
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blowing a 0.21 at 9 am. Going big in Texas.

And of course she got out on bail, absolutely no risk of someone in her mental state to do something like this again.

/eyes rolling like an old school a lot machine
 
Gramma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IAmRight: Waco gettin' famous for being Waco again.


Might need to start pronouncing that city name as 'whacko'
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
9 a.m. and she's blowing 0.21?? Clearly this woman has a host of other problems, but QAnon's ability to provide an alternate reality where everything is explained and the culprits identified just sucked her right in.

Radicalized to committ violence in less than a month - no wonder the FBI has identified them as a domestic terrorism threat.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Qpeople need to be tied to pine trees in the middle of nowhere. All of them.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: False flag by the paedophiles to make QAnon look bad. Notice how right after Fauci disappears because of some 'surgery' that this happened? Doctor Deep State was getting surgery for a sex change so he could pretend to be a Texas Woman and do the attack. Open your eyes sheeple!!


The sad part is, given what I have seen from some right wing loonies last night during the DNC, your statement only reads as about 70% unreal.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MLWS: So I wonder what position she will get in the Cabinet.

Maybe press secretary?


*snekretary
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Blowing a 0.21 at 9 am. Going big in Texas.

And of course she got out on bail, absolutely no risk of someone in her mental state to do something like this again.

/eyes rolling like an old school a lot machine


Can't drink all day if you don't start early.
 
Podna
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Remember how Fox News keeps trying to portray Q as just non-violent? I wonder if they are going for a retraction n...I'm sorry. I can't. Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.


Q annon slogan is now part of Texas GOP policy plank....
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Blowing a 0.21 at 9 am. Going big in Texas.

And of course she got out on bail, absolutely no risk of someone in her mental state to do something like this again.

/eyes rolling like an old school a lot machine


What she needs now, upon release in Texas is a gun...or three.
Jesus, why have you made Texas so stump stupid?
I know, there are a lot of good and very cool Texans...I'm just not seeing many of them of late.
Willie lives...for now.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gramma: IAmRight: Waco gettin' famous for being Waco again.

Might need to start pronouncing that city name as 'whacko'


Me and my family have pronounces like that since the davidian disaster
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sys_64738: hubiestubert: Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.

Don't feel too bad about that part. I mean, even relatively stupid animals can pick up a vocabulary of somewhere between a couple dozen and a couple hundred words (depending on species), even if they lack the anatomy to say them.

This puts dogs and parrots roughly on par with the average Q supporter I've seen (and a bit behind the non-human great apes.)


I'll be finishing a book on morality and its origins this morning, The Bonobo and the Atheist written by a biologist and primatologist. He cites many examples of primates both in captivity and the wild showing as much or more morality and empathy than humans. I was particularly struck by a passage on human  toddlers before the age of one already having a sense of morality. Thought of my own childhood memories and a friend talking about his wife's children and their common innate recognition of "That's not fair!" It's really troubling to me today that so many Americans don't rise to the empathy, intellect or simply class readily identifiable in our small children or wild primates fending for themselves. That so many are hellbent on anarchy and casting off the binds of human civilization.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Remember how Fox News keeps trying to portray Q as just non-violent? I wonder if they are going for a retraction n...I'm sorry. I can't. Jeebus Frist, these folks are just frightening in the sense that these people actually DID have the brains to learn human speech, yet fail so spectacularly at everything else.


How can they claim they are nonviolent? Wasn't that guy, unfortunately from my home state, who shot up that pizza parlor in DC a QAnon believer?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fulbright claimed to Molina that her red 1984 Pontiac Fiero "was powered with free power from the aliens."
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: No one is coming to save you, no Shaggy is out there working diligently to pull the mask off Q and reveal that it's Jim, etc.  Our countrymen have done this to themselves, and will continue to do so.


Ahem, it's Fred who pulls of the mask.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Qpeople need to be tied to pine trees in the middle of nowhere. All of them.


What did the pine trees ever do to you, since you want to punish them?
 
