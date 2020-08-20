 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Kim Yo-jong is now steering overall state affairs and if looks could kill   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, North Korea, Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, South Korea, South Korea's spy agency claims, sister Kim Yo-jong, Kim Il-sung, Mr Kim  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 3:31 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think he died and they've been stringing along one of his body doubles until the power transfer is complete.  If he's lucky they'll find some justification to keep him alive and "retired" to one of the Party's rural estates so they can trot him out for state events three or four times a year and to reaffirm her authority.  He'll get a steady diet to keep looking the part, access to enough resources to keep entertained, and possibly allowed party-faithful mistresses from time to time that would willingly pursue the real person.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the human incarnation of a black widow spider.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just an audition.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mmmmm HOT.
 
clownass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mmmmm HOT.


Victoria's secret?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

clownass: waxbeans: Mmmmm HOT.

Victoria's secret?


Maybe?
I like mean women.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.