 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Kentucky man may get $750,000 fine for twice ignoring Canada's Quarantine Act. Should have stayed in his old Kentucky home   (oakbaynews.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, British Columbia, Alberta, Banff National Park, Calgary, Banff, Alberta, Canada, quarantine order, Banff hotel  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 10:55 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that'll be in Canadian dollars, sol like five bucks U.S., though we also allow fines to be paid in maple syrup or beaver pelts.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farking GOOD. Throw the entire library at this douchecanoe.
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: farking GOOD. Throw the entire library at this douchecanoe.


What good would a library do? He's clearly too stupid to read.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope they fine them AND put the plague rat in jail.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He didn't ignore it, he defied it. Triple that fine.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

powhound: SumoJeb: farking GOOD. Throw the entire library at this douchecanoe.

What good would a library do? He's clearly too stupid to read.


They have to throw the French books at him too, so he'll get double the bruises.
 
photokinetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have his car seized and his ass immediately deported. A lifetime ban should swiftly follow.
Let him swim to Alaska
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: SumoJeb: farking GOOD. Throw the entire library at this douchecanoe.

What good would a library do? He's clearly too stupid to read.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But when we do it it's a "human rights" violation. Whatever, America's hat should be happy they're not speaking German right now.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 416x512]

I hope they fine them AND put the plague rat in jail.


He's from KY.  Odds are he's in favor of current ICE policies.

Toss his kids in a cage for a couple of years, and don't provide him with access to counsel, or a judge who speaks his language once he finally gets a hearing a couple years down the road.

Then deport him to someplace he's never been, and doesn't speak THAT language.

/America isn't sending our best
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My fellow Americans,

There's nothing Canada asks of us that isn't pretty reasonable. If we can't convince them of something, we can't convince anyone. Don't be a douche canoe to the brothers up north.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.