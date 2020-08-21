 Skip to content
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
phoney. professional camera crews just happened to be there?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A pair of Australian gold diggers revealed they discovered a pair of large gold nuggets that weighed 7.7 pounds combined, with an estimated worth of $250,000.

Sadly, this being Australia, the gold nuggets quickly turned on their discoverers, killing them moments later.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Subby, it's...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't watch, I'll just assume it was on the Gold Coast
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullcrap. If it is a known gold area, there would be only gold dust left. If they found nuggets in a new area, it's the kind of thing you keep secret. I say it was for the show.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an expert in gold hunting, because I watch the parker schnabel show, but from what I understand, if they had water to sleuce for gold, they would find, (technical term coming up) an ass fark ton of gold.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only they had found arsenic instead.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Like the Eric Bana doco?
 
englaja
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: [upload.wikimedia.org image 267x372]

Like the Eric Bana doco?


Two much better Eric Bana docos:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Au-stralia do or die. Don't be Presidential. Roo kick ya rocks
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank goodness we switched to the bitcoin standard.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought they named it Austr ^al ia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
