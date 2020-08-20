 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Beer, buildings, balloons and blue things are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 9-15 Beans Edition   (fark.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Aug 2020 at 7:38 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While I lived in Atlanta, I worked at a few different restaurants and learned a few things about various styles of cuisine. So now that I'm back with my Dad, I'm taking the opportunity to practice a lot of what I learned (cooking when you live by yourself is pointless).

The problem is that my Dad is a simple country boy, and that's how he and mom raised me and my sisters. We ate simple country things, and we learned to eat it or go to bed hungry - there really wasn't anything lese in the house most of the time. We never went hungry, but we didn't have much beyond the most basic stuff.

So I get a text message from my sister. "What are you feeding Dad?" Turned out, Dad had sent a pic of the ricotta-and-shrimp stuffed shells I made the other day. He seems to like this stuff, so I tried explaining my menu choices, and how he loved the take on veal parmesan (made with a pork chop - no one actually likes veal), chicken cordon bleu, and whitefish Florentine. Dad had been acting like the food was awesome, so I was starting to experiment. I've got a bag of mixed seafood in the freezer with shrimp, calamari, octopus, and imitation crab meat I was thinking was going to make a most excellent gumbo.

And then got from my other sister "DON'T YOU FEED MY DADDY OCTOPUS!"

So I tried making white beans and cornbread, a staple in his house since he was a kid. Not a difficult thing at all - you soak and you boil, and that's it. I did everything that I knew I was supposed to do, from washing and sorting and soaking for 8 hours, to boiling low with a couple of pieces of bacon, and they still came out small and crackly but overly tender on the inside. They never really made that paste - the thick white bean juice that soaks into the cornbread. It was like no other white beans I'd ever eaten. I mean, how do you screw up making beans? But it's what I cooked, so Dad grabbed a big bowl along with the cornbread I had put together, and dutifully chowed down.

His review? "Son, if you want to make white beans and cornbread, get pinto beans. Them Navy beans are for Pork-and-beans in a can and that's about it."

So yeah, sometimes when you think you're on a roll with the harder stuff, but then you go back to something simple for a bit, don't forget the small stuff like READING THE LABEL.

I'm serving him the octopus tomorrow night.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and what you're cooking.

Winners and easiest/hardest in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn140.picsart.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Question 6 on the Easy Quiz is not showing the answer.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.