(CNN)   NOT NEWS: Police use a battering ram to break down a door for a search warrant. NEWS: For a non-violent property crime. FARK: The teen wanted hadn't lived at the house for months. DOUBLE FARK: Police actually decertify the officers involved   (cnn.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a start.  This always makes me crazy.  How do you have at least 10 people involved in every one of these and fail to confirm that you have the right house?  It's a level of incompetence that should get a person fired from pretty much any job.  Most of these that I've seen could've been prevented by interviewing the damn mail carrier
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decommissioning is a non-disciplinary, administrative action that temporarily removes an officer's policing authority, the force's online manualstates.

Subby read that one wrong. It would seem they've done sweet fark all, as usual.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they had a warrant for that house?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's about time the police did somethi...wait, what? Fark them. Defund. Dismantle. Rebuild.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ckin' pigs. ACAB.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A non violent crime can't just be a bench warrant?
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why weren't the cops arrested?   Pretty I would've been.

Shiat's gotta stop.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 My wife has a friend named Dawn and I wouldn't mind battering her down like Calamari with an extra spray of Tziziki if you know what I mean.

(Please do not think "battering" means anything other than egg wash and Panko).

Maybe some salt and pepper.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a private citizen breaking into someone's house would probably be arrested,

Who approves these warrants?  Are they ever penalized?  Taking out the officers are like removing pawns from the board.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Callous disregard for life should be a crime.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How is contacting Farkback like filing a complaint against the police? "No Comment"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Decertify = Assign temporarily to desk duty. How is this different from the traditional way that police departments deal with complaints get the heat off themselves until it blows over?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - COPS: In Springfield (Bad Cops)
Youtube 20mBi8-QsSc
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fire these idiot cops and kick what ever judge signed off on the warrant with data that was not recent enough to be certain the suspect was still in residence.

Demilitarize the police and teach good old fashioned police work.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope that family sues the pants off of the department

With the mood in this country concerning police misconduct, it is a slam dunk.

If it starts costing the departments  real money,their behavior will change.

If I was the chief, I would warn my superiors that they should just settle, and write out a big check., lots of zeros.

Hell, if they could wait, I'dgo to law school just to represent them.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: The police department has reached out to the family to offer them any support that they need, he added.

So has someone from the police department come by and fixed the door and the door jamb and maybe painted things so the front of the apartment doesn't look like a crime scene? And did the officers go to each apartment in the building and apologize to the each of other tenants for causing a ruckus and bringing their homes into disrepute? Yeah, I didn't think so.

Fix your own damned door and stop whining . . . we have important police stuff to do
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WillofJ2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

astelmaszek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was these guys, wasn't it?

NSFW!!!

Ozzy Man Reviews: Greatest Police Fail Ever
Youtube A9pVCcbt7i4
 
