 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   You know how it is. You run to the pharmacy for something and run home to find the fire department there, people hanging out of windows, petrified, screaming   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
5
    More: Stupid, Real estate, House, Renting, Rental agreement, Apartment, Beaver Falls Fire Department, fourth-floor apartment, Condominium  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2020 at 1:41 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No doubt it was life-saving medicine that had gotten held up in the mail and was needed immediately.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
frying !
Words, use them.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: No doubt it was life-saving medicine that had gotten held up in the mail and was needed immediately.


If it was that important, they would have used a private company to send it.
Because private companies never screw stuff up.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches
Youtube L1BDM1oBRJ8
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not 100% sure I understood that article well, but...the fire was limited to the kids' kitchen cabinets and people were in their apartments hanging out of windows screaming?

My only guess is the smoke scared them and/or they were physically challenged.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.