(BBC-US)   Sneaky thieves rob Japanese ninja museum of cash and credibility   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This should be a self correcting problem.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In it's defense, I'm sure the museum had no ninja training to defend itself.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This was obviously the work of pirates.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Robbed like all the people Drew sold TF to?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apparently, you don't have to be a ninja to be sneaky
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The popular tourist attraction allows visitors to learn about and throw ninja weapons, and watch ninja shows.


What...like The Master (aka Master Ninja)?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate
 
