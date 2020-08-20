 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Don't abandon your old vehicle by the side of the road because authorities can trace it back to you. Especially if the vehicle is a tank and the owner is listed as the South Dakota National Guard   (klkntv.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Nebraska, Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol, Original story, Platte River, U.S. state, Native Americans in the United States, United States  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.


Maybe they lost the key.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor


Huh, it cannot move itself?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It satisfied all the local bridges and needed a nap.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor

Huh, it cannot move itself?


Well, they didn't abandon it because it had a full tank...
 
WMCB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.


Yup, M-60 AVLB. Back in the day all engineers had to be licensed on it. Drove one once, then did maintenance on one for four years.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.


Looks like an M60 AVLB:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a hippy/engineer who did this. He lived in Missouri and drove an absolutely ancient VW bug that was thoroughly clapped out. He sat on a milk crate to drive it.

It died for the last time and he pulled the plates and the battery and left it on the side of the road. He said that the VIN was missing when he bought it.

/ not sure if true, but was a funny story
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a truck driver somewhere looking for another job. Where's the abandoned tractor that was pulling the trailer? They'll find out.
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do reporters need a handy guide for tracked vehicles like their hand gun and rifle guide?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Mock26: Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor

Huh, it cannot move itself?

Well, they didn't abandon it because it had a full tank...


It was not just sitting on the side of the road. It was on a trailer. If the semi cab ran out of gas it would still be there with the trailer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Somaticasual: Mock26: Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor

Huh, it cannot move itself?

Well, they didn't abandon it because it had a full tank...

It was not just sitting on the side of the road. It was on a trailer. If the semi cab ran out of gas it would still be there with the trailer.


<pinches bridge of nose> And there goes the last bastion of the original joke's pretense...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You call that a tank?

Self driving fish tank
Youtube nc7fstFdHcc
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Mock26: Somaticasual: Mock26: Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor

Huh, it cannot move itself?

Well, they didn't abandon it because it had a full tank...

It was not just sitting on the side of the road. It was on a trailer. If the semi cab ran out of gas it would still be there with the trailer.

<pinches bridge of nose> And there goes the last bastion of the original joke's pretense...


If you have to tell people it is a joke then clearly it failed as a joke. 

:-D
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to call my ex "The Tank": I'm almost certain she considers it affection and I've always been curious about any reaction from new spouses.

Septic Tank? Oil Tank? M36?

So much to work with.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh. The fun that can be had with a pair of jumper cables
 
g.fro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: toraque: Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.

Maybe they lost the key.


Military vehicles don't have keys.

Not ignition keys anyway.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Huh. The fun that can be had with a pair of jumper cables


Go on...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's going to be a hell of a tow fee.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I came around a curve on the Tiger Mountain Cutoff a couple miles south of I-90 and was greeted with the sight of an entire battalion of Strykers pulled off to the side of the road because the lead vehicle had gone to fast downhill and ditched.

What really made the scene was the Major, leaning on the hood of his command hummer, calmly smoking a cigar.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: Somaticasual: Mock26: Somaticasual: It can build a bridge, but it can't move itself..

I feel that's an incredibly depressing metaphor

Huh, it cannot move itself?

Well, they didn't abandon it because it had a full tank...

It was not just sitting on the side of the road. It was on a trailer. If the semi cab ran out of gas it would still be there with the trailer.


It had a full tank; treads and all.
 
g.fro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: BlazeTrailer: Huh. The fun that can be had with a pair of jumper cables

Go on...


In the Army they're called slave cables.

Make of that what you will.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

g.fro: knbwhite: toraque: Looks like a bridgelayer on an M60 chassis of some kind?  Someone help me out here.

Maybe they lost the key.

Military vehicles don't have keys.

Not ignition keys anyway.


That's the joke
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: I used to call my ex "The Tank": I'm almost certain she considers it affection and I've always been curious about any reaction from new spouses.

Septic Tank? Oil Tank? M36?

So much to work with.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Salmon: I used to call my ex "The Tank": I'm almost certain she considers it affection and I've always been curious about any reaction from new spouses.

Septic Tank? Oil Tank? M36?

So much to work with.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x450]


The Crushinator?  A woman like that you gotta romance first.
 
