Man wakes up with gas
15
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
edmo
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat me too. Wake and bake, baby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
169th Cousin

Oh! The night before.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waterloo: couldn't escape if I wanted to
Waterloo: knowing my fate is to be with you
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Fuel truck slams into house after crash.
Wouldn't it have slammed into the house during the crash?
 
solobarik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: FTFA: Fuel truck slams into house after crash.
Wouldn't it have slammed into the house during the crash?


Since you didn't read TFA, no
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Man wakes up with gas"is title of my Fred Sanford / Randy Rhodes dual ghost band. It's hardcore
 
mikalmd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey , Free gas ..
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it Classical Gas?

Mason Williams - Classical Gas - ORIGINAL STEREO VERSION
Youtube mREi_Bb85Sk
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've farted myself awake but never had a tanker run into my house.

I was gonna say something about never buying a house on the outside of a curve or at a "T" intersection but this guy lost it on a pretty darn straight road.  It goes all the way to the frickin' horizon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: FTFA: Fuel truck slams into house after crash.
Wouldn't it have slammed into the house during the crash?


Maybe it wrecked off of something else.  As an appetizer, you know?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: I've farted myself awake but never had a tanker run into my house.

I was gonna say something about never buying a house on the outside of a curve or at a "T" intersection but this guy lost it on a pretty darn straight road.  It goes all the way to the frickin' horizon.

[Fark user image image 720x405]


99% chance the minivan pulled out of a side street or blindly backed out of a driveway cutting the truck off. The driver yanked the wheel to try to avoid the idiot, the tank jackknifed, and then momentum tipped it over.

/Seen basically the same accident a dozen times on YouTube
//Subscribed to 2 accident channels
///Guilty pleasure
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Was it Classical Gas?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mREi_Bb8​5Sk]


No, they don't even make the "regular" leaded type these days.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure hope the driver quick-saved before trying that rampage.
 
