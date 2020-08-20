 Skip to content
(Kare11)   The 2020 Cat Video Festival - "Virtual Quarantine Edition" is now available for free, just in time for Caturday   (kare11.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
'Access Denied'.

What is this - Lawnmower Kitty?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay!  TBIC*

*(thank Bast It's Caturday)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i1.wp.com
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

luckyeddie: 'Access Denied'.

What is this - Lawnmower Kitty?


Greetings! luckyeddie! how are things on that side of the big pond?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley is excited for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yaaaaaaay pre Caturday!
Yaaaaaaay pre Caturday!
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
img.memecdn.com
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs S was playing with a photo app on her phone.  Desi has the 'tude!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Mrs S was playing with a photo app on her phone.  Desi has the 'tude!
[Fark user image 450x800]


Love it, it captures him so well!.  Is that a change a photo to a cartoon app?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Snuffybud: Mrs S was playing with a photo app on her phone.  Desi has the 'tude!
[Fark user image 450x800]

Love it, it captures him so well!.  Is that a change a photo to a cartoon app?


It's called Cartoon Photo Editor
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
She did a couple of this pic of Desi and Buzz
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: She did a couple of this pic of Desi and Buzz
[Fark user image 800x615]

[Fark user image 800x615]

[Fark user image 800x615]


I can imagine Buzz saying "Dave's not here, Man" in Cheech/Chong voice, while Desi mutters "Idiot..." in the cartoon ones.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
There has been a mysterious reduction in the amount of chicken Mr Monkey left on his plate when he went to answer the door. He was at the door, I'm vegetarian so.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


oh no.

: - (
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19


Oh no!  Take care of yourself!  We need you here!

If you need more care than you can get at home or give yourself at home to get better, don't be afraid to go to the ER or call 911.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


Oh no get better
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


SERIOUSLY???
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Timid Goddess: Snuffybud: Mrs S was playing with a photo app on her phone.  Desi has the 'tude!
[Fark user image 450x800]

Love it, it captures him so well!.  Is that a change a photo to a cartoon app?

It's called Cartoon Photo Editor


Another version of Desi.  Mrs S says she took this pic using the app, so it wasn't a conversion.  Desi and Buzz was a conversion.  She's using a Samsung Note 9 as her camera.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/BTW the boyz will be happy
//4 day weekend!
///WooHoo!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


Oh Noes!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.

Oh no get better


Your ear savers arrived today.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


Then beat it into submission, we need your lols.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks for the well wishes everbuddy.  I have a test scheduled for tomorrow.  Will hear back 4 to 5 days after that.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


Oh crap!!  When are you getting tested?  Let us know if you need anything, okay?  Hope it's not serious.
 
predle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
observatory.db.erau.edu
 
predle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


:(
 
Via Infinito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mr Kitty is so done with 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size


...I know that feel bro.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [img.memecdn.com image 720x452]


Fark user imageView Full Size

OMG.....looks like Toot Britches (RBF), at that age.  She's ploydactyl too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.

Oh no get better

Your ear savers arrived today.


Better late than never, like I said get better please! Do they look OK?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

I think I have covid-19.


Damn, you're on my prayer list for sure.  Hang in there. ... .
 
predle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
observatory.db.erau.edu
 
