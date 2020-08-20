 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yale University)   The Yale Art Scool website designer is also known for such designs as You're The Man Now Dog and zombocom   (art.yale.edu) divider line
9
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 5:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This website exists as an ongoing collaborative experiment in digital publishing and information sharing. Because this website functions as a wiki, all members of the School of Art community-graduate students, faculty, staff, and alums-have the ability to add new content and pages, and to edit most of the site's existing content.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, you can do anything at Zombo.com.

Seriously, anyone who designs a website that 'you can do anything' on is obviously a great designer.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weird. Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head came on while I was looking at this website. The head bobbing GIF syncs up perfectly.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Scool"?

Not sure if that typo is intentional or not, but it's making my inner English teacher twitch.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No auto-loading wav file? No animated under construction gif? Maybe that's 300 level stuff.
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: No auto-loading wav file? No animated under construction gif? Maybe that's 300 level stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: "Scool"?

Not sure if that typo is intentional or not, but it's making my inner English teacher twitch.


my Inner English Teacher twitches when I cough.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to admit that this is making me laugh way more and for way longer than it should have. And I've closed it down just to re-open and do it all over again.
 
chozo13
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did anyone else read it as school of fart, or was that just me?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.