"Clean up in Aisle 5, bring umbrellas for the dead store employee"
15
•       •       •

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covering a corpse with an umbrella?  Where else have I read this recently?  Oh, yeah:

Mom found her umbrella in the back and opened it up. She fixed it so it rested in Aunt Edythe's hand and protected her from the rain. Then she wrote a note and stuck it between Aunt Edythe's knees. The note said, "Sorry, Normie. Will talk later. Love, Ruth and Clark and the kids."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait until the whole "Earth / global warming" thing re-catches up with the virus and we're eating humans; that aisle will be packed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else surprised that this wasn't a story from a local Walmart?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he called in dead or they'll dock his pay.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Anyone else surprised that this wasn't a story from a local Walmart?


Depends. Where do you live?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not sure I understand the outrage. They covered up the body and blocked it off with high barriers while waiting for somebody to transport it.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: Not sure I understand the outrage. They covered up the body and blocked it off with high barriers while waiting for somebody to transport it.


A) Ignore it an do nothing.
B) Run around screaming and yelling.
C) Call authorities and cover the body to protect its dignity.

They chose C.  So horrid.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From another article: The victim, identified as 59-year-old sales manager Manoel Moisés Cavalcante, reportedly fell ill while working at the store, before dropping dead on the beer aisle.

What's his Fark Handle?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Additional trivia.  They did almost everything right.  The only thing I would add is place some absorbent pads or blankets around the body.  When sphincters relax, er, ...stuff..., starts leaking out.

Live long enough and you will have to deal with this.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another pro-tip (last one, I promise).  Moving a fresh corpse is noticeably harder than moving a live body.  Even a 100 lb. body can be a pain to move for two people without a board or something rigid to place it on.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Another pro-tip (last one, I promise).  Moving a fresh corpse is noticeably harder than moving a live body.  Even a 100 lb. body can be a pain to move for two people without a board or something rigid to place it on.


Go on. I'm sure you're about to talk about your pig farm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I saw this episode of Are You Being Served or Insulted?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nobody11155: morg: Not sure I understand the outrage. They covered up the body and blocked it off with high barriers while waiting for somebody to transport it.

A) Ignore it an do nothing.
B) Run around screaming and yelling.
C) Call authorities and cover the body to protect its dignity.

They chose C.  So horrid.

i just said yesterday it is always C.
nope i was wrong. lets try D
D. close the store for a few until you get the guy out.
 
