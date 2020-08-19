 Skip to content
(WSBT Mishawaka)   Welcome to quarantine, college student. Here is your supply kit of water, salt, Tylenol, tissues, a parking pass, and a pamphlet on resiliency   (wsbt.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Notre Dame student  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dropped my freshman off yesterday at college. It wasn't very festive.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Schools have no idea what they are doing.

There's some amount of policies and suggestions. Some policies may even claim to be requirements.

Nothing is being enforced.
 
drayno76
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Schools have no idea what they are doing.

There's some amount of policies and suggestions. Some policies may even claim to be requirements.

Nothing is being enforced.


There's basically no chance that any of these plans can withstand longevity.  100% remote learning from K-12 and college by 2nd quarter. That's what will happen, it'll just take more sacrificial lambs to convince the officials who count money more than anything else these days.
 
The Troof hurts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you are scared, stay at home. Otherwise stop living in fear. 6 weeks to FlAtTeN tHe CuRvE my ass.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Troof hurts: If you are scared, stay at home. Otherwise stop living in fear. 6 weeks to FlAtTeN tHe CuRvE my ass.


Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Troof hurts: If you are scared, stay at home. Otherwise stop living in fear. 6 weeks to FlAtTeN tHe CuRvE my ass.


Encouraging people to get COVID-19 is not even permitted on most social media platforms, but it's OK on Fark.
Weird.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They never ran this article and it is so Fark ready so I'm here to thread jack.

https://boingboing.net/2020/08/19/fac​e​mask-prevents-store-from-i.html

Enjoy it. Don't. Complain. Altho I hope you enjoy it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to another lockdown. The last one was wonderful. Since returning to work customers and clients have been miserably impatient and think I'm using covid as an excuse not to do any work. Reality is is messed up supply chains, manufacturing, distribution, labor supply, contractor availability, delayed projects by months...but these are just excuses cause I'm lazy or something. Forget that I spend my days calling vendors, repeatedly, for updates and quotes and start dates. Can't wait for lockdown.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Troof hurts: If you are scared, stay at home. Otherwise stop living in fear. 6 weeks to FlAtTeN tHe CuRvE my ass.


Right? We have tried nothing in earnest. What more do they want from us?

I hope someone close to you goes though what I have seen first hand. Then let's see how farking flippant you are.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Notre Dame. Home of the Fighting Virus.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't wait for American students in the 6 universities we have in this city.. no problems for my Canadian province.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

