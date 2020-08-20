 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Drone attacked by eagle has been found. No film at 11   (wxyz.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lake Michigan, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Michigan, bald eagle, Great Lakes, Brian Eustice, Bald Eagle, Lake  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we have any Night Vale listeners in here, the only thing that exists in this story is the drone.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not news to the power of infinity
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course not. It's all digital these days. Can you imagine a drone flying with a reel-to-reel film camera?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How cool of them to omit the depth and retrieval details.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Of course not. It's all digital these days. Can you imagine a drone flying with a reel-to-reel film camera?


something something hipster DIY project
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: cyberspacedout: Of course not. It's all digital these days. Can you imagine a drone flying with a reel-to-reel film camera?

something something hipster DIY project


eastman.orgView Full Size

Have at it!
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"EGLE says there will be no footage of the eagle's assault. Because the drone was in "Return Home" mode, it was not recording at the time."

Farking amateurs! Return to home mode should only be used as a last resort. There are many things that can go wrong when you put it on autopilot. A $1500 Phantom 4 probably doesn't mean a whole lot to a government, but your chances of avoiding problems are much higher if you fly it back manually.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eagle's Yelp Review: Completely inedible. Gave me shocks on attempting to eat. 0 stars
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: "EGLE says there will be no footage of the eagle's assault. Because the drone was in "Return Home" mode, it was not recording at the time."

Farking amateurs! Return to home mode should only be used as a last resort. There are many things that can go wrong when you put it on autopilot. A $1500 Phantom 4 probably doesn't mean a whole lot to a government, but your chances of avoiding problems are much higher if you fly it back manually.


I had no idea.  Greening you as " knows drones"
 
