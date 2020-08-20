 Skip to content
A totally real dating app for Telsa owners only which I assure you exists
26
    Unlikely, Elon Musk, dating app, Tesla stans  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was probably created by the same type of asshole who would put a useless website behind a pay wall.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel free to give this guy your information.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gotfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm going to hypermile your vagina."
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Feel free to give this guy your information.

[Fark user image 678x381]


Better him than Facebook.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube a2GVxYfKSxA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck banging a Telsa. You won't ever find its tailpipe.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they'd share their gene pool with Audi & BMW drivers, we could finally clean it up for the rest of us.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another website for people who sniff their own farts?  Why bother, Fark already exists.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that, basically, Tinder?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt commas exist
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I can't suck my own dick, I can't join?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Isn't that, basically, Tinder?


NO! Grinder.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have dated him when he had the F1.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never see women bragging about their cars, so I assume the site is all gay men.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Evil Mackerel: Feel free to give this guy your information.

[Fark user image 678x381]

Better him than Facebook.

[YouTube video: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg. Epic Rap Battles of History]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is kind of like a public service. Well, unless self-segregation is no longer PC.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't wait until I'm successful enough that people hate me even though I have never affected their life negatively and may have even affected it positively.

/not really, I dislike hate
//but not enough to hate it
///aha!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Isn't that, basically, Tinder?

NO! Grinder.


Pretty sure it's Grindr
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Good luck banging a Telsa. You won't ever find its tailpipe.


Are you Subby?  And *why* do Fark headlines keep misspelling "Tesla"?
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's a Telsa?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you've always wanted to date a guy who talks about Tesla, have we got an app for you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On dates, they can talk about how ridiculously long it took to take delivery of their Tesla 3.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Isn't that, basically, Tinder?

NO! Grinder.


Or, you know, both.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tesla Stan =/= Elon Stan
 
40 degree day
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't imagine anything more boring than a date found through this.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

