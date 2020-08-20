 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   129 ways to get a husband, including, reading the obituaries and getting lost at sporting events   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
# 23 "Go to college or HS reunions as there might be widowers there."

Well isn't that cheery.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apparently, someone at the Daily Fail found a 1958 copy of Ladies Home Journal.
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
#33 Carry a hatbox.
Reminds me of that NSFW joke
Im easily amused today
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But there are 50 ways to leave your lover, so really it's a net 79.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Should I go to Yale, or stow away on a battleship?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You might have to be creative when finding ways to keep him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Apparently, someone at the Daily Fail found a 1958 copy of Ladies Home Journal.


that was the best year.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: You might have to be creative when finding ways to keep him.
[Fark user image image 425x228]


If you think that's bad read the book.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Butt stuff" must be on another page.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ewwwww - why would you want one of those?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: NM Volunteer: You might have to be creative when finding ways to keep him.
[Fark user image image 425x228]

If you think that's bad read the book.


Kathy Bates complained that she didn't get to do the really sick shiat her character does in the book.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
#CovidLifeHacks?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1. Brew good beer
2. Be a good cook
3. Be a great pastry cook
4. Know how to make your own clothes and sew and mind
5. Be a heiress (rich)
6. Take pity on children and dumb animals, especially adult males
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, #35 is a timeless aphrodisiac apparently...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What I don't know about catching a husband isn't worth knowing. Mind you, it's about as damn useless trivia as anything I know, but hey, if my nieces would ask my my advice, they'd have much better husbands.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know my own Mother did not take my Grandfather's marital advice or else she would have beaten him to death with a hot iron before I was born.

Mind you, she did chase him, she just wasn't fast enough running with a hot iron.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
#30 is oddly specific
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
7. Make great bread, fresh daily. That was a selling point for my Father. He insisted on real bread instead of store-bought.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
#30's still a thing.  The payback on your MRS degree starts much sooner if you snag an engineer, rather than going with pre-med or pre-law.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: You might have to be creative when finding ways to keep him.
[Fark user image 425x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


I had a dental hygeinist I nicknamed the woman from Misery, once. But mostly my Dentist is a great guy with great people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obviously, I didn't bother to read the article. I'm an old Farker.
 
