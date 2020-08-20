 Skip to content
(LA Times)   So, I got to thinking to myself, 2020 is a phenomenally terrible year. What can I do to make it worse? How about robot locusts Best case scenario would be robot locusts vs murder hornets, worst case scenario would be the plot of Crichton's Prey   (latimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse, is all I'm sayin'...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If 2020 is actually cursed then Trump will win the election
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Busting out some old testament classics here!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Black Mirror did it, but with bees.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Could be worse, is all I'm sayin'...

[Fark user image 600x468]


Aren't geese naturally into sodomy?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So will it be 17 years till the next study?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
[Insert video of facial-recognition, explosive drones]
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be raining

Young Frankenstein : It Could Be Worse, It Could Be Raining
Youtube mC4VflOayBw
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not that bad
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: hubiestubert: Could be worse, is all I'm sayin'...

[Fark user image 600x468]

Aren't geese naturally into sodomy?


Well, they only have two holes, and I've never seen em using the top one, so I'm gonna go with no.

/You're thinking rape ducks.
//Stop thinking that.
///Perve.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: hubiestubert: Could be worse, is all I'm sayin'...

[Fark user image 600x468]

Aren't geese naturally into sodomy?


just the Greek ones.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit Timmy!!

WORLD DOMINATION!
Youtube PJEvPOSEFTU
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prey was awful.  It had potential, but the idea that nanobots would form artificial life and absorb humans was forced.  I expect better from Jeffery Hudson
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Could be raining

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mC4VflOa​yBw]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: If 2020 is actually cursed then Trump will win the election


Its probably cursed
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm Peter Graves and I attended the University of Minnesota.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [Fark user image 425x584]


That must have been the ''HOLY S**T That's cool and incredibly expensive yet probably useless!" utmost status symbol of the time.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh. Subby, every year sucks in its own way. 2020 just happens to be a click bait wet dream.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Meh. Subby, every year sucks in its own way. 2020 just happens to be a click bait wet dream.


FFS let us at least stand in awe at the horror of it all. What a buzzkill.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could still get worse

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
