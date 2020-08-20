 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   POTUS approved a mission to Earth's interior to meet with the mole people that live there. No, not that president, the other one   (iflscience.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what about the sea people?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Lunarian"?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [img.reelgood.com image 400x225]


The best show Sid and Marty Krofft never did
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA, first paragraph:

"John Quincy Adams, the sixth President of the United States, was a top student at Harvard, one of America's greatest diplomats, and successfully defended mutineers aboard the slave ship La Amistad as freemen in 1941. He also believed that the Earth was hollow and filled with other, potentially inhabited subterranean worlds."

I hope to hell that was a typo, and was supposed to read '1841'.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's called the deep state because the government conspiracy answers to the mole people.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Signs the President might not think highly of You, Volume 5...
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"IFLS" could use some editors to proof-read their articles ... mixing up the 1800s and the 1900s several times is pretty bad.

/ unless Adams went on to be president for the mole people in the 20th century
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: FTFA, first paragraph:

"John Quincy Adams, the sixth President of the United States, was a top student at Harvard, one of America's greatest diplomats, and successfully defended mutineers aboard the slave ship La Amistad as freemen in 1941. He also believed that the Earth was hollow and filled with other, potentially inhabited subterranean worlds."

I hope to hell that was a typo, and was supposed to read '1841'.


As well as "However, in 1929 Adams was voted out of office and succeeded by a new president, Andrew Jackson."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i had a stroke and say i have a hole in  my head...

1941

kind of stood out even in my head....
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: FTFA, first paragraph:

"John Quincy Adams, the sixth President of the United States, was a top student at Harvard, one of America's greatest diplomats, and successfully defended mutineers aboard the slave ship La Amistad as freemen in 1941. He also believed that the Earth was hollow and filled with other, potentially inhabited subterranean worlds."

I hope to hell that was a typo, and was supposed to read '1841'.


I don't know...the writer follows up later with Adams being voter out of office in 1929, so it's possible he lived long enough to defend the mutineers in 1941.
 
