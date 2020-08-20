 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   And I thought it sucked when one of the neighborhood stray cats gave birth in my backyard shed   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, animals of the cat family, Cat, Childbirth, Felidae, perfect place, female leopard, Gestation, Maharashtra Forest Department  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 8:01 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I no longer believe in stray cats or sheds.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not even the same but we have 4 new bunnies in our garden. Did I mention we have 3 greyhounds and two are high prey?
They are cordoned off and should be safe. Mom has been showing up a couple times a day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do we not do the "ugly-ass baby" thing anymore?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
d'Awwwww... They're so cute you even forget that in a few months they'll want to eat your face. :P
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, that was terrifyingly adorable

//That brave, brave person who installed the camera...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still better than finding Amin in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next week:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.