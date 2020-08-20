 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Kid needs a new Iphone   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
echo5mike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We all float down here...
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good on the kid.

echo5mike: We all float down here...


Especially if he saw the new Pennywise.


It's a good thing that wasn't a screened culvert.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He got really lucky.
Fast moving water doesn't care if you are on the swim team or a diver.
It just sweeps you away.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Good on the kid.

echo5mike: We all float down here...

Especially if he saw the new Pennywise.


It's a good thing that wasn't a screened culvert.


I was thinking the same thing about the culvert. Glad it all turned out good and he gets a new phone. The college fund was a bit much, though.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"An online fundraiser also was launched to help replace his water-damaged iPhone and to buy new headsets, surpassing an original goal of $500 and raising $1,488."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who was that masked man?

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It that was Allentown it would have been more merciful to let the kid drown.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell no. Kid deserves an upgrade to Android!
 
