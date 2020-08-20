 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Welcome to Yale. Today is a good day to die   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Today they battle Covidius Maximus. They will be amused.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just don't understand how many unaware wolves have to be running through your head to release that statement.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I just don't understand how many unaware wolves have to be running through your head to release that statement.


IKR?

That's just ... I can't even wrap my head around someone issuing that kind of statement.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: DoBeDoBeDo: I just don't understand how many unaware wolves have to be running through your head to release that statement.

IKR?

That's just ... I can't even wrap my head around someone issuing that kind of statement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Make that administrator live in a freshman residence for the whole year and things will change.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the living hell.

This is a very heady day, with Bannon stuff and American universities hitting the collective fan of insanity.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Die for the Dow. Die for the Dollar. 

Die for Trump.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't this going to cause brain drain?
Jesus. all the people wanting to keep the economy going are actually stupid
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to Yale Sto-vo-kor. Today is a good day to die
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: DoBeDoBeDo: I just don't understand how many unaware wolves have to be running through your head to release that statement.

IKR?

That's just ... I can't even wrap my head around someone issuing that kind of statement.


This sounds like somebody who argued against reopening, got overruled, and is now trying to force their higher-ups to face the realities of their decision.
 
Veloram
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm actually scared for my brother. I don't want his last year there to be his last year.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus F'ing Christ... this didn't need to be a battle. It's a virus that's easy to wipe out. Just don't infect other people. It's that farking simple. The Yale speech just rings of cheer leading soldiers marching into war. Some of them won't make it home, but damn we'll have our diplomas 6 months early.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I just don't understand how many unaware wolves have to be running through your head to release that statement.


AHHHHH-OOOOOH!  Unaware Wolves of London.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We need our money so f*ck y'all. You pre-paid.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"As a reminder, the families of students who die, even before the first day of classes, are not entitled to a refund."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Jesus F'ing Christ... this didn't need to be a battle. It's a virus that's easy to wipe out. Just don't infect other people. It's that farking simple. The Yale speech just rings of cheer leading soldiers marching into war. Some of them won't make it home, but damn we'll have our diplomas 6 months early.


Yeah but the enlisted would be sent to jail for not showing up. Theses students are going of their own free will.
The think going to that school is more important than not getting sick
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Znuh: Die for the Dow. Die for the Dollar. 

Die for Trump.


Die for our endowment
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Veloram: I'm actually scared for my brother. I don't want his last year there to be his last year.


The number of students who are going to die will be low.  They're young and in generally good health and outside of classes hang around mostly with themselves

It's the faculty and staff (and extended family of same) who are at serious risk.  I'm 54 and will I'll probably survive, but we have a good chunk of older folks and immunocomprimised people who are teaching remotely.

/Students so far seem to be taking precautions seriously
//0.34% positive test rate
 
