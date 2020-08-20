 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Record heat is causing squirrels to sploot   (wtnh.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why squirrels are 'splooting' in the heat and what we can do to help them."

HELP them???

Come to my neighborhood, subby, you can help yourself to all you could want.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
myinstants.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was -pleasantly- not what I was expecting.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The boot splootin' boogie.

Funny stuff, the wife was mentioning this yesterday watching the squirrels doing this here, only they were doing it on the tree branches.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That was -pleasantly- not what I was expecting.


All us dog lovers are very familiar with the sploot.  Squeeeeeee!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I put my sploot down!

/ So how we gonna' kick it?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't that planking?

And sploot me once, sploot on me.

Sploot me twice and I'll sploot all over your face.

/that's how the saying goes?
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's usually the jalapeños that cause me to sploot.

/or burnt coffee
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love the pic in the article of the dog watching the squirrel out the window

"What's he doing splooting all over my yard?"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My dog does that all the time, indoors in the A/C.  But a squirrel does it and Farkers get their panties in a twist.
 
LucyBrew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Two days ago at Casa LucyBrew. What's he doing?
a) Splooting in the shade
b) Keeping food source safe
c) "Hiding" from me until I walk away from the window

The answer is c. It's always c.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank god I'm not in Texas but where I'm at the ground hogs are sunning themselves outside their holes. Had one laying on my retaining wall as if he had a lawn chair and a drink with an umbrella in it.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read that as "sploorting"
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awwww, I had a nursing squirrel sploot just yesterday.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The squirrel situation could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

d23: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That was -pleasantly- not what I was expecting.

All us dog lovers are very familiar with the sploot.  Squeeeeeee!


One of my little terrier mutants does this as a greeting now, she literally lies down in front of you with her legs splayed out behind her. We've always called it the superman as it appears she is attempting to fly with all her legs pushed out to the front/back instead of the side.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Record heat makes some squirrels splooge.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watch out. I think they sploot right before they 'splode!
 
g.fro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is this from a Connecticut station, where it's been unseasonably mild?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I will never again be able to see squirrels as cute, fluffy, innocent little critters. Not after seeing one wipe out a nest of baby cardinals. Now I see smart, bloodthirsty varmints with big, sharp teeth and a bad attitude.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to see target practice with a BB gun instead?
 
g.fro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I will never again be able to see squirrels as cute, fluffy, innocent little critters. Not after seeing one wipe out a nest of baby cardinals. Now I see smart, bloodthirsty varmints with big, sharp teeth and a bad attitude.


So, cats?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Living in Central Texas,
I just can't blame them...

On a related note, I'm going to lie down on the Patio...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The boot splootin' boogie.

Funny stuff, the wife was mentioning this yesterday watching the squirrels doing this here, only they were doing it on the tree branches.


My parents house had a stone entry hall. Our dog would lie like that on the cool stone on hot days.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Is it wrong to see target practice with a BB gun instead?


Yes? There are plenty of non-living things of a similar size you could shoot for practice. If you aren't going to eat it and it's not going to eat you, then you shouldn't shoot it.
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: OrionXVI: Is it wrong to see target practice with a BB gun instead?

Yes? There are plenty of non-living things of a similar size you could shoot for practice. If you aren't going to eat it and it's not going to eat you, then you shouldn't shoot it.


What about womprats?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LucyBrew: [Fark user image 425x605]Two days ago at Casa LucyBrew. What's he doing?
a) Splooting in the shade
b) Keeping food source safe
c) "Hiding" from me until I walk away from the window

The answer is c. It's always c.


Had one that did that all the time (should dig out the pix). He also do it in winter on a 40 degree sunny day after the snow melted off the deck.
 
