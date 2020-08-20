 Skip to content
(Martha's Vineyard Times)   You may want to consult a doctor if your using the bathroom knocks a whole ferry out of commission   (mvtimes.com)
22
775 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they had to use the evacuation slide too?  must've been a nasty one
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, I wish Alaska's ferries were so well run.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket
Who now has to sh*t in a bucket
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trump was heading to Nantucket, stubby?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone had the Big Beef Burrito from Taco Bell.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fault.
I had two bran muffins for breakfast after having Taco Bell for dinner the night before.
Sorry.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flushometer? Seriously? C'mon, they made that one up, right?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you have to flush"10 or 15 times".
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Flushometer? Seriously? C'mon, they made that one up, right?


It measures the flushing of the vacuum powered toilets.  It's exactly what it says on the tin.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like male bragging rights to me.

"Once took a dump so big, put a ferry out of commission.  Damn near sank it."
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Flushometer? Seriously? C'mon, they made that one up, right?


I've been selling FlushoMetres (CDN spelling) on the West Coast for a long time.
 
booger42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man if I had a nickel...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That sounds like male bragging rights to me.

"Once took a dump so big, put a ferry out of commission.  Damn near sank it."


I've got some bragging rights:

1. Stopped a wrestling practice with just a fart. Coach, everyone left the room.
2. Cleared my buddy's apartment, in February, in single digits, with the door closed and the fan on.

/I might have issues
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A running toilet in the passenger area of the M/V Nantucket impacted crew quarters and knocked the vessel out of service Thursday morning

Did they try jiggling the handle?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Flushometer? Seriously? C'mon, they made that one up, right?

I've been selling FlushoMetres (CDN spelling) on the West Coast for a long time.


Sorry- it just sounded like something out of a Dan Ackroyd skit
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, I wish Alaska's ferries were so well run.


The Steamship Authority is ok now...although they had some major maintenance issues last few years; they're still fighting with their subcontractors over whose fault it it.

When I was a kid in the 70s, they had some crashes, including a head-on between two ferries that steered straight into each other.

One captain hung out in the Leeside, a dive bar across from the terminal, until they called him over the loudspeakers.  He'd stagger out, and usually make it to the Vineyard.  Usually...

/another one of their skippers hit five separate stationary objects on one attempt to pull into the dock in the fog
//probably would've sunk one of the  WHOI research boats if he'd hit it
 
Snotnose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB.  My first computer class, '79 or '80, our instructor told a story about troubleshooting a mainframe that would randomly reboot.  They went through logs, figured out what was being done when the crash happened, yadda yadda.  Not only couldn't they duplicate the problem offsite, they couldn't find any rhyme nor reason to the reboots.

Turned out some floorboards were rotting.  When a person above a certain weight sat on 1 particular toilet, the joists flexed enough to cause a power interruption.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well...shiat
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snotnose: CSB.  My first computer class, '79 or '80, our instructor told a story about troubleshooting a mainframe that would randomly reboot.  They went through logs, figured out what was being done when the crash happened, yadda yadda.  Not only couldn't they duplicate the problem offsite, they couldn't find any rhyme nor reason to the reboots.

Turned out some floorboards were rotting.  When a person above a certain weight sat on 1 particular toilet, the joists flexed enough to cause a power interruption.


I hate it when downloading logs causes a server crash.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was in the Navy, my division, "A" Gang, was responsible for the comminutor, AKA "shiat-grinder".  When in port, everything had to pass through the grinder and go into a holding tank, to be pumped out later.  If the waste wasn't ground up, it wouldn't pump properly.

One more than one occasion, someone would "lose" their Zippo lighter down the toilet, which would then jam the grinder.  Usually innocent; they'd keep it in a shirt pocket, and it would fall out as they leaned over to flush.  Other instances weren't so innocent.

We'd have to dress up in full-body Tyvek suits, drain what we could, then unbolt the grinder from the piping.  You learned fast not to eat before such a repair.  Good thing we had several E-3 and below to do that work, while the E-4 and up would supervise.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
