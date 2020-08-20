 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Gwar covers the Pet Shop Boys "West End Girls" - probably NSFW due to the udder penises. Or penis udders - whatever   (youtube.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't the plural peni?
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a pretty big GWAR fan, but that seemed like it was missing something.

/and I don't mean Dave
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even five years ago, one would think a place calling itself the A.V.Club would have uploaded to YouTube in at least 720p...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL, I like it.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No Demon Semen?

BOOOOOO!!!!!
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Old news can still be good news.

Go watch Gwar love advice. Oderous may be dead but his love advice lives in.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chawco: Old news can still be good news.

Go watch Gwar love advice. Oderous may be dead but his love advice lives in.


he's still real to me dammit.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NSFWish
All the things she said.The Berzerker.(T.A.T.U. cover)
Youtube f4Epv77gUmM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h_​iYJ​BpBAk
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.


It's alright...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok...that was damn weird. It started out like an earnest cover of West End Girls and just got progressively weirder and off the rails. I liked the start though
The Road Behind Gwar
Youtube Ma6rAN8JH7Q
this is my jamz yo
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.


found him.

i was just thinking someone must like this.
 
egomann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I admit I teared up a little at the end.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.

It's alright...


I'm disappointed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The JCB tribute to DB struck a nerve. RIP Oderus.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love that song. It was on our wedding playlist (long story).

I think I love this version even more.
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.

found him.

i was just thinking someone must like this.


It's amazing on every level and I feel bad for you not being able to appreciate the majesty and beauty of this creation, a homage to shiatty 80s music and all their friends who died on the way.
 
drayno76
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Loved Gwar shows since the 90's.  Last one I went to was in 2005.

Never had an album, don't like the music, love the shows.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chawco: some_beer_drinker: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.

found him.

i was just thinking someone must like this.

It's amazing on every level and I feel bad for you not being able to appreciate the majesty and beauty of this creation, a homage to shiatty 80s music and all their friends who died on the way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those nipples look painful. Not hers, his. Enjoyed People Who Died.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: chawco: Old news can still be good news.

Go watch Gwar love advice. Oderous may be dead but his love advice lives in.

he's still real to me dammit.


and my wife totally clued in when all my friends met us out front in paint suits, I'm lucky if she'll come to dinner with  me, let alone a show.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: chawco: some_beer_drinker: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I like it.

found him.

i was just thinking someone must like this.

It's amazing on every level and I feel bad for you not being able to appreciate the majesty and beauty of this creation, a homage to shiatty 80s music and all their friends who died on the way.

[Fark user image image 319x319]


Is it what you call edgey?
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: chawco: Old news can still be good news.

Go watch Gwar love advice. Oderous may be dead but his love advice lives in.

he's still real to me dammit.


Oderous lives on for as long as he lives in our hearts. Slowly eating them out from the inside and laughing at our pain.
 
