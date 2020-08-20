 Skip to content
There's a "your mom" joke somewhere in here that I just can't seem to sink my teeth into
23
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Soon.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We should kill it, puree it and sell it in pill form to the Chinese.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And not one gray hair.
 
jst3p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is that how old it told you it was? Don't believe it. Sharks lie all the time.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?


They aren't. Greenland sharks do live for a long time, but they have no idea how old this particular one is.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?


measuring the carbon 14 in dead specimen's eye lenses, and extrapolating it's age by it's size and predicted growth rate.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We should kill it, puree it and sell it in pill form to the Chinese. Finnish


Fark user imageView Full Size



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H%C3%A1​k​arl
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can see where a ballpark figure of 300-400 years old could be possible with carbon-dating and the proteins found in the eye lens, as per the article in the Tweet comments, but 393 seems awfully specific. Particularly since the accuracy is usually within decades, according to the Smithsonian.


/Subby, your mom's the oldest living vertebrate known on the planet
 
jst3p
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?

They aren't. Greenland sharks do live for a long time, but they have no idea how old this particular one is.


That makes sense, thanks.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does it drink the blood of young sharks?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Other than Biden.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?

They aren't. Greenland sharks do live for a long time, but they have no idea how old this particular one is.


Damn Russian bots!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of my exes looking for a better dude.
🙄
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?

They aren't. Greenland sharks do live for a long time, but they have no idea how old this particular one is.


They have some idea how old it is, it's between 292 and 512 years old with 95.5% certainty.

So the shark could be and probably is 512 years old!

Why probably at that end of the range? Because I wish it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a DIVER'S licence? Cut it open and count the rings?


ftfy
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?


Look, it's a crowded enough place, my brain pan. Would you mind getting out now?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: I can see where a ballpark figure of 300-400 years old could be possible with carbon-dating and the proteins found in the eye lens, as per the article in the Tweet comments, but 393 seems awfully specific. Particularly since the accuracy is usually within decades, according to the Smithsonian.


/Subby, your mom's the oldest living vertebrate known on the planet


"Well, we figured 390 years when we first wrote this article 3 years ago, so..."
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?


The pilgrims microchipped it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jst3p: How can they be so sure about it's exact age? Did they ask to see a drivers licence? Cut it open and count the rings?



By the number of candles on the cake.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And senpai still won't notice her :(
 
