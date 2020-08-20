 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Caledonian Record)   Paying for sex in your cruiser and nude photos from drug dealers is no way to go through life, deputy   (caledonianrecord.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, Constable, Police, local women, Sheriff, Capt. Bunnell, Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury police officers, Jacob A. Metayer  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunnell, who was second in command at the Sheriff's Department, has been on paid leave since the accusations were made against him in an application for a search warrant requested in April by investigators from the Vermont State Police (VSP).

Woohoo! A 5-month paid vacation and counting. All paid for by taxpayers. Gotta love it!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Bunnell, who was second in command at the Sheriff's Department, has been on paid leave since the accusations were made against him in an application for a search warrant requested in April by investigators from the Vermont State Police (VSP).

Woohoo! A 5-month paid vacation and counting. All paid for by taxpayers. Gotta love it!


Yep.  F*cking pigs look out for their own.  He'll get 5 months at full pay while they "investigate".  Eventually, when they can't keep that game running, he'll be allowed to retire on full retirement benefits, and then some other department will hire him for a double-income.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


What a man does with Juanita from the Snappy Lunch is between those two and no one else,
and Thelma Lou, well, she don't come cheap.

Nip it in the bud. NIP. IT.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, another bad apple. There are so many of them lately. I'm sure one of those mythical "good apples" will show up. One day.

/S
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear this kind of thing is somewhat common at least in areas with a lot of drugs and prostitution.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
" {The woman} advised him that she wasn't going to be able to pay him back and Bunnell told her that he knew that and requested she send pictures," wrote Det. Metayer in his report. "He claimed he did not intend for her to send naked pictures, but she interpreted this request as him asking for naked pictures and sent him some."


Woman:  I can't pay you back.

Cop: Ah, that's okay.  Send me some pics.

Woman:  Oh, I see..... nude or sexy pics.  Well, okay.

Cop:  No!  You totally misunderstand!  Send me pics of the family or of your last trip to Disney World.  I love that stuff.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In before the usual suspects show up to explain that it's actually a good thing for a police officer to act in a corrupt fashion and exploit a drug addict.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey give the guy a break. I'm sure he gets bored while not protecting citizens.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I'm kinda pleasantly surprised he paid them instead of extorting them?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/officer in question...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He paid for sex? Usually the cops just extort it out of their victims.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dead girl or live boy cruiser sex?

Ditto the nude photos.

Call me Diogenes.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The seal expired on Friday evening.

I has a sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drat. No photos, except of the Cruiser and what appears to be a Black Ram, much to my feigned surprise and confusion.

Anger and toxic masculinity drives a Black Ram. Just my random observation of many, many RAM heads.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Caledonia?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
... That is an alarming pattern of behavior.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes it is.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have bad cops because there are lots of cop job positions but most people would never want to be one.
"Your job is to sit here for 6 hours with a speed gun, and pull people over* looking for drugs, and write enough tickets to balance our town budget"
What a surprise that they don't have the best people.

*now it might be send them a ticket in the mail
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She advised one time he gave her a bunch of coins after having sex with her. She had to take them to the grocery store to put them in the coin machine," according to the report.

So he raided the parking meter stash room too.

That happened in my town, to tune of about $1M over a few years (calculated by the inexplicable drop in revenue over that span combined with someone in Village Hall getting caught red handed). Some non-cop office patsy took the fall, in return for a bafflingly lenient (well I guess not too baffling if you consider he was keeping his mouth shut about everyone else using the meter proceeds for petty cash) sentence that didn't even include financial restitution. I figure he wasn't forced to pay because the court and prosecutor knew he wasn't responsible for all of it.

Yeah. Law & Order.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Caledonia?
[Fark user image 553x613]


Momma told me not mess with that girl, Caledonia...

Caledonia / Flip, Flop & Fly / Ragg Mopp
Youtube fHH3oJWc_s4
 
JNowe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He paid for sex? Usually the cops just extort it out of their victims.


I'm still trying to wrap my head around "paying for nude photos".  I thought that went out around the same time as pay telephones.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...he had sex with {the woman} 1 to 2 times, at his house. The last time he gave {her} money he had given her loose change."

I just wanted to highlight this part of the story
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


And here he is, folks.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JNowe: Russ1642: He paid for sex? Usually the cops just extort it out of their victims.

I'm still trying to wrap my head around "paying for nude photos".  I thought that went out around the same time as pay telephones.


You should have seen the other thread about people angry that women go topless while hiking in the wilderness, and post pictures (of their back) on Instagram.
People are nuts.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.