(WPTV)   Meanwhile in Flori-duh - Two arrested doing doughnuts on I-95   (wptv.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not cops?

There's a shocker.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Must be transplants from the Bay Area.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
biatchin' Camaro, biatchin' Camaro
Donuts on your road!
biatchin' Camaro, biatchin' Camaro
Near Orlando bestowed!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Not cops?

There's a shocker.


Not yet. This was part of the employment application process. They were docked points for getting caught.
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I-95 in the orlando area is abjectly terrifying if I remember right.  I don't know about this area.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude's first name is the Hebrew alphabet's "A"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Must be transplants from the Bay Area.


I-95 so it's more likely they had just come down from the Bay State.

MASSHOLES!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just two today?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Take everyone of their cars, licenses, fine them as much as possible. Its hilarious until the guy in the ambulance dies because he is stuck in traffic. I love doing donuts but dont stop traffic on an interstate.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Must be transplants from the Bay Area.


Yeah HAVANA Bay
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know a guy who's gone west on I-95
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't do that here in Maryland anymore on 95 either, people are actually out on the roads again, but those first few weeks I probably could have gone the wrong way down 95 and not seen another car for a few miles.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Take everyone of their cars, licenses, fine them as much as possible. Its hilarious until the guy in the ambulance dies because he is stuck in traffic. I love doing donuts but dont stop traffic on an interstate.


Don't know about Florida but here the penalties for a racing charge are brutal.  Jail and loss of license for 2 years.  Then the DMV can go after you for more time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All I know is this is a daily occurrence in Atlanta. Groups of gearheads block off a popular street, interrupt traffic and waste their tires for hours on end. Must be nice to have money to keep replacing tires like that. I wish I had extra money.

I'm waiting for one of those idiots to loose control and slam into the people taking video with their cell phones...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Misread headline and thought I-75, because usually when traffic is backed up on that thing someone's probably dead.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there's anything draws the immediate attention of cops, it's doughnuts.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sick mullet.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Lopes de Almeida faces a charge of riding as a passenger in a race competition."

So we are OK with passengers getting arrested for things the driver does?  I know these dumbasses need to get smacked over the head but this just sounds wrong to me.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just do it in a parking lot and get arrested there. Why create a danger for everyone else?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Take everyone of their cars, licenses, fine them as much as possible. Its hilarious until the guy in the ambulance dies because he is stuck in traffic. I love doing donuts but dont stop traffic on an interstate.


Forfeiture of the vehicles.

/This crap should be confined to racetracks and private property with the owner's consent. If you can't afford gate fees for those places either learn to earn more money or find a different hobby.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

falkone32: Just do it in a parking lot and get arrested there. Why create a danger for everyone else?


Farking with everyone else is the point.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Dude's first name is the Hebrew alphabet's "A"


Bet they don't gimel him a break.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those kinds of organic unorganized shows usually have GREAT, almost Cirque du Soleil level, acrobats show up to participate

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "Lopes de Almeida faces a charge of riding as a passenger in a race competition."

So we are OK with passengers getting arrested for things the driver does?  I know these dumbasses need to get smacked over the head but this just sounds wrong to me.


He's not a taxi passenger.  He's there as a lookout, to coordinate with other people involved, etc.  It's just a specific form of aiding and abetting.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well there goes their scholarship to the police academy.
 
