 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Iran unveils new "Qassem Soleimani" ballistic missile. Experts unsure of the strategic implications of a weapon that attracts airstrikes to third-party airports   (aljazeera.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Ballistic missile, United Nations, United Nations Security Council, United States, Nuclear weapon, Jet engine, Missile, Cruise missile  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 9:06 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In response, US Authorities have announced the near-complete secret development of the Kasem Top 40 - a strategic long distance missile designed to take out up-tempo songs in low-earth orbit....
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Four jet engine programs: Iran must be the center of all aerospace technology.

This is what happens when people who believe in A Magic Friend in the Sky are running a country.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah but we have the super-duper missiles which I hear are really big and beautiful
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do they smell like Testors model glue?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Personally, I thought he was great in Zardoz, and Indiana Jones III
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does this one Photoshop itself?  Or did they open source it, so it uses GIMP?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Big badaboom"
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: In response, US Authorities have announced the near-complete secret development of the Kasem Top 40 - a strategic long distance missile designed to take out up-tempo songs in low-earth orbit....


U2's lost song NEGATIVLAND
Youtube Z6gPSSYxex0


/ bunch of diddly shiat I tell ya
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In related news, Iran's Strategic Reserve of corrugated cardboard has been dangerously depleted.  Authorities had no comment on the reason.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Solid state mobile ICBM.

Noice. Maybe even better than North Korea... or they will share/get the tech from them/are collaborating with them do develop this.

They only need nukes now and they too, can nuke DC if they feel like it. Just like Kim can nuke DC tonight if he wants to.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
System seen here, being tested, in a secret CIA photograph...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: In related news, Iran's Strategic Reserve of corrugated cardboard has been dangerously depleted.  Authorities had no comment on the reason.


SNL Mute Marine
Youtube xqcZ2xwvGp0


/ Shat beats American dad
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Peter Weyland: In related news, Iran's Strategic Reserve of corrugated cardboard has been dangerously depleted.  Authorities had no comment on the reason.


The UN balsa embargo is sure hitting 'em where it hurts.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.