 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Northern Ireland tightening coronavirus lockdown restrictions by reducing number of people allowed to meet, drink, fight   (news.sky.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, number of people, Devolution, news conference, Prime minister, Belfast  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 7:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T'was all in good fun!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably won't be the first time that Ireland has had Troubles locking down...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technological advancement should go through the roof

Family Guy - Ireland before whiskey
Youtube eirq4laOhcU
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FOOKIN COONTS
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Belfaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaast​...

Harry Enfield as William Ulsterman
Youtube wxpYW_w5pgo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stay home and flog your molly.
 
Tinners478
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this about that time over at Johnny's place?
 
Tinners478
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For real tho honestly I'm not surprised,  the sheer size of groups going out and people travelling to every scrap of beach/park/field/house party as soon as the sun is out is unreal.

Also the amount of people who believe it's all a hoax thanks to Facebook memes is bad. Not quite America or English levels bad, but still bad.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Technological advancement should go through the roof

[YouTube video: Family Guy - Ireland before whiskey]


First thing I thought of. And if YouTube app didn't blow I might have posted it
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Number of Northern Irish people required to start a fight: one.

(Actually it's theoretically possible to increase this to "two" if both are sober, but this condition has never been met under observation.)
 
g.fro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tinners478: [Fark user image image 425x443]


Maybe he's more of a balaclava man?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.