 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Much as America is getting ready to remove an orange tumor from democracy, Dr. Fauci undergoes surgery to remove polyp from his vocal cord. Get well soon, Doc   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: News  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm speechless.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show how low this administration will go to silence the experts.

/itsaconspiracy.png
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, Vladdy, but you failed again.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the voice of reason won't be silenced.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that screaming into the void after press conferences will do that.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.

I'm almost pulling for it to happen just so the next two presidential candidates HAVE to be someone new.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising. That particular voice of reason had this persistent raspiness to it. Though I thought it could've been a result of being from Brooklyn and thus yelling his entire life.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great one subby, let me remind you..

wiggum: banner is a cancer on this city!
wiggum: and..
wiggum: <whispering> hey Lou, what's the cure for cancer?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought polyps were only in your ass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the polyp was caused by having to explain things to Trump over and over and over and over and over and over
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.

I'm almost pulling for it to happen just so the next two presidential candidates HAVE to be someone new.


I would love to see your butthurt if you were choked to death by a cop.
That would be funny. You would be so butthurt.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty convenient timing for an operation if you ask me for someone in his position
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a routine simple surgery, amirite CIA?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is on the verge of learning that the orange tumor is inoperable and that the orange mass is merely the most visible tumor created by an advanced state of constitutionally-triggered metastasis.

You can't have a pluralist democracy when half the population wants a racist dictatorship.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And much like America it's not sure if the removal will kill the patient or not.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I thought polyps were only in your ass.



I have pictures of mine before they were removed, wanna see?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell's Bells, 2020: What did we do to you? Did someone forget to call the next day?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.

I'm almost pulling for it to happen just so the next two presidential candidates HAVE to be someone new.


So, wait a minute...I think I see your point, maybe...so what you're saying, I think...and stop me if I'm wrong here, but is what you're saying...both sides are bad?


My God...you magnificent bastard, sign me up for your newsletter because apparently you've got it all figured out!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: America is on the verge of learning that the orange tumor is inoperable


Well, if I were you I'd get a second opinion.  I mean, having a tumor like that in your head is no joke.  Maybe they can give you electroshock therapy, or lithium, or something.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TDS is a mental disorder.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold Leader only likes doctors who don't get sick.
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.

I'm almost pulling for it to happen just so the next two presidential candidates HAVE to be someone new.


But only one of them will be lying.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats shiatty but manageable.

Like Eve Online.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Salmon: I thought polyps were only in your ass.


I have pictures of mine before they were removed, wanna see?


EIP
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump:

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Trump:

[im4.ezgif.com image 850x353]


Darn typo.

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: kukukupo: I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.

I'm almost pulling for it to happen just so the next two presidential candidates HAVE to be someone new.

I would love to see your butthurt if you were choked to death by a cop.
That would be funny. You would be so butthurt.


How cute. The most high ground morals at work. Crap in one hand and blame trump with the other. Still confused why one hand gets full first.

The joke of it all is that even trump has enough self control to avoid explicitly saying he wishes someone to be horribly murdered. You have less self control than trump. How sad.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: TDS is a mental disorder.


Whats pedophilia?

Youre the one who voted for a guy who farks his daughter.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Jared is ready to take over.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I can't imagine the butthurt if Trump wins. Of course, it doesn't matter who wins, both sides will say the election was rigged in the other's favor.


Putin couldn't have picked a better patsy.  They've done in four years what the Soviet Union couldn't do for seven decades.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Salmon: I thought polyps were only in your ass.


I have pictures of mine before they were removed, wanna see?

EIP


Had to look that one up in the urban dictionary, thought it might have been one of those death throw call outs like EPA
i.gifer.comView Full Size


I hope you were joking?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His scratchy voice during some of the early whitehouse COVID press briefings was a bit unnerving. Glad it didn't turn out to be a case of the 'rona.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.