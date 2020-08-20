 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News) Happy 100th birthday to terrestrial commercial radio broadcasting (detroitnews.com)
    AM broadcasting, Radio, WWJ, The Detroit News, WWJ radio, first station, Detroit, Radio broadcasting  
253 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM



elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
litheandnubile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The word terrestrial seems unnecessary
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Official Video)
Youtube azdwsXLmrHE
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: The word terrestrial seems unnecessary


nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And now here's Nickelback for the 12th time today.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1020 KDKA

Oldest one there is.

And start your heart, eat a farkelberry tart, and tear the world apart.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remember when radio stations played stuff that actual humans like, chosen by actual humans?  Not stuff programmed by algorithms on airtime sold by accountants and marketing dweebs?

These guys do.  I hear songs I haven't heard on the radio in 20 or 30 years, and they play new artists, too.  The DJs program their own sets.

https://www.885fm.org/
KCSN, Cal State Northridge

Bonus: public radio.  No commercials.

Bonus Bonus:  Joe Walsh does a 2-hour set on Saturday nights 6-8pm PST.  Yes, that Joe Walsh.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every once in a while I would get a rental car with regular radio (I travel a lot). I would listen to it until the four-minute-commercial block. Then off it would go. I'd rather not listen.

Fortunately now every rental has Bluetooth or an aux-in so I just use the Sirius app on my phone.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
97 X.... bang!  the future  of rock'n'roll!


Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: 97 X.... bang! the future of rock'n'roll!


Where Disco lives forever?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/azdwsXLm​rHE]


Came to post this, leaving satisfied.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I worked on air for over 20 years.

I quit when radio stations went from having local people on air to getting it piped in on satalite.
They way it's going, there will probably only be 100 on air people in about a decade.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?


Yeah, that's obviously not an absolute rule, don't know why it was stated that way.

Fun fact: WBAP callsign stands for We Bring A Program.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?



i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?


Because they predated the convention.

Also fun fact, ship radio stations are the opposite: ships hailing from the east coast have call signs starting with K, and ships from the west coast have call signs starting with W.

Navy ships all have call signs starting with N.
 
LessO2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?


KDKA started in 1920, WBAP in 1922.

K/W/Mississippi came in 1923.  Prior to that, it was K or W anywhere.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LessO2: Alien Robot: If all station callsigns east of the Mississippi begin with "W" and those West "K" then how is KDKA in Pittsburgh, and WBAP in Dallas?

KDKA started in 1920, WBAP in 1922.

K/W/Mississippi came in 1923.  Prior to that, it was K or W anywhere.


Sometimes the truth is very boring.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LessO2: Prior to that, it was K or W anywhere.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Madness!
 
