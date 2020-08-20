 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Montana to transplant pine marten in Little Belts. I can't imagine anything more adorable than walking around with pine martens in little belts, amirite ladies?
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the wildlife theme for greater Denver area farkers. For the 1st time about a 300lbs black bear squared off against me at 75 yards coming home from last night's walk.  I gave release command to my dogs and the bear took off but it was very wierd. Normally yelling and a little charge towards a bear gets them moving.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The swallow may fly south with the sun or the pine marten or the plover may seek warmer climes in winter, yet these are not strangers to our land.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm wondering why the martens aren't populating the 'quality habitat' around Little Belt.
People still trap and hunt martens for fur. Fur doesn't even taste good.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: The swallow may fly south with the sun or the pine marten or the plover may seek warmer climes in winter, yet these are not strangers to our land.


Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look anything you need to do to keep Coldplay off the radio is fine by me. Maybe a life in the woods is just what they need.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Jack Sabbath: The swallow may fly south with the sun or the pine marten or the plover may seek warmer climes in winter, yet these are not strangers to our land.

Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?


Not at all!  They could be carried in little belts.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're CALLED "bird belts"...  but, it looks like more of a "harness" to me...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cute little Buggers

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Cute?  Little Buggers?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just keep them out of my dental floss.
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So..someone needs to photoshop or draw a pine marten with a little belt on. Get to it!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Several trappers offered to assist in capturing animals for transplant


I'm sure they have. Will they be allowed to keep the ones that suffer completely natural deaths?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought that's how they went extinct in the wild in the first place. By making little belts out of them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nice marten."
 
ace in your face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Martens are terrible. They eat the wiring on cars. It happened to two of mine in Germany. Little assholes.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was stationed at Malmstrom in Great Falls for 7 years. The Little Belt Mountains are awesome and I have many fond memories fishing for trout in Belt Creek and hunting for deer in the mountains. Also had a really nice ski hill in the Little Belts called Showdown. It was the perfect hill. Always great snow, never packed, and the prices were very reasonable. Now I'm living in the south. God I miss Montana.
 
