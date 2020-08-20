 Skip to content
(NBC New York) NewsFlash Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon among multiple people indicted in NY for fraud related to border wall fundraising campaign. Spent all the money on hookers and booze apparently   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: NewsFlash, Criminal law, Jury, chief strategist Steve Bannon, Fraud, Prosecution, Complaint, Former Trump campaign manager, Allegation  
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We deleted our GoFundMe to protest the company! Definitely were not alerted we were under investigation for fraud and are covering our tracks!"
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to issue a pardon by tomorrow at noon.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Steve Bannon got...

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

... collared.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for the hooker who had to fark Bannon.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just grabbed this off teh Interwebs for a post down below.....

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former top advisor, has been indicted on federal criminal fraud charges by the U.Sl Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Bannon and three others were indicted for their "roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as 'We Build the Wall' that raised more than $25 million.  The defendants were arrested this morning," a DOJ press release from the SDNY announced.

Bannon served as CEO of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mdemon81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FundRazr? Is that like Parler?
 
bainsguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHA
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to take odds on whether Bannon makes an offer to turn over evidence to the NY AG's office regarding even bigger fish they can fry?

/BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHA!
 
twoody [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and he wasted the rest of the money.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leverage. Now put the screws to him.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Now go round up Jared.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could these con artists corrupt such a functional and rational cause like building a big wall in the middle of the desert?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon incoming in 3..2..1...
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And literally nothing of consequence will happen to any of them.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grifters gonna grift. The Best people.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: I feel sorry for the hooker who had to fark Bannon.


He'll be fine.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird how all these people directly connected to Trump keep getting arrested.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cannibalparrot: Trump to issue a pardon by tomorrow at noon.


Doubt it. Bannon didn't kiss enough orange ass. The knives in his back shall remain where they are.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A timely NewsFlash? On a Thursday morning? Modmins must not have been drinking last night.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, but it's unfortunate that this opens the door to the idiots who actually submitted to that ridiculous GoFundMe may get some sort of restitution.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, really? He seemed like such a sweet guy....
 
mdemon81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Bannon didn't leave on good terms, I expect he's not going to get a pardon from Hair Furher.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of Bannon's perp walk

neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Anyone want to take odds on whether Bannon makes an offer to turn over evidence to the NY AG's office regarding even bigger fish they can fry?

/BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHA!


Oh, he will. He knows Trump doesn't return loyalty. If he thinks there's a pardon waiting for him, haaaaaaaaa
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: cannibalparrot: Trump to issue a pardon by tomorrow at noon.

Doubt it. Bannon didn't kiss enough orange ass. The knives in his back shall remain where they are.


yeah this probably just to keep him off TV
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a Mafia Crime Family run entirely by Fredos.

At least one thing we know -- with Bannon's ability to make alcohol out of anything, he's going to be a big wheel in prison.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axios has a copy of the indictment https://www.axios.com/steve-bannon-ch​a​rged-fraud-199c43c1-2e75-4535-8eb0-d96​558c9f777.html
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad.  Every dollar that a rube sends to Bannon to be spent on booze is a dollar that didn't go to the RNC.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up before the alarm this morning and felt great.  Somehow I just knew it was going to be a good day.
 
bainsguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The. Best. People.

AT BEING INDICTED

FlyPanAm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Grifters gonna grift. The Best people.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: cannibalparrot: Trump to issue a pardon by tomorrow at noon.

Doubt it. Bannon didn't kiss enough orange ass. The knives in his back shall remain where they are.


He knows where a lot of the bodies are buried.  He'll get a pardon to keep him quiet.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one commits crime anymore, the jails are too full.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is, this is SDNY. Good luck on the pardons you bloviated pig.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pardon incoming
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manhattan federal prosecutors allege that ...


Barr's will have the charges dropped sometime next week.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look another one of the Trump's "Best People" charged with a crime.

And they took 25 million from the idiot Red Hat brigade.

Nothing like fleecing the people you pretend to support and represent.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money laundering and wire fraud. Nice.

Kolfage is a weird bird though.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casual reminder that Barr announced Berman's resignation from SDNY when Berman refused to quit, and then when Barr tried to fire him he pointed out that it had to be Trump to fire him not Barr, and only accepted his dismissal when Barr announced Strauss (his deputy) was replacing him and not someone outside SDNY.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these are state charges? Not federal?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this is why Barr fired that SDNY prosecutor.
 
