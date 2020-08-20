 Skip to content
(NYPost)   DeBlasio is now acting like he's mayor of Chicago. Maybe he'll start eating deep dish pizza next   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, Brooklyn, Chirlane McCray, Mayor of New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Post is really no better than American Thinker.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.


Zero to ad hominem in one post.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.


Half the links on this site are unreliable and biased sources.
Unless you think UK tabloids are great sources of news.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.

Zero to ad hominem in one post.


Actually, I think that should be the new Fark branding. Much better than "It's not News it's Fark."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.


Cool story bro.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.


So, you are saying that DeBlasio and his wife are on the up and up and the consultant they brought in after the hiring freeze is legit?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Well there are certain sections of Chicago, Mayor DeBlasio, that I wouldn't advise you to try to invade.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magnus: Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.

So, you are saying that DeBlasio and his wife are on the up and up and the consultant they brought in after the hiring freeze is legit?


The consultant may very well be legit but it was a tone deaf move and horrible optics
/don't know about the rest
 
Magnus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


Ok.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


\ It's the Chicago way.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


No, because you're not wrong
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


Give me a second to wipe the grease and cheese strands off my chin and unwedge myself from the table and I'll waddle right over
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With a goddamn fork!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

Give me a second to wipe the grease and cheese strands off my chin and unwedge myself from the table and I'll waddle right over


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Magnus: Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.

So, you are saying that DeBlasio and his wife are on the up and up and the consultant they brought in after the hiring freeze is legit?

The consultant may very well be legit but it was a tone deaf move and horrible optics
/don't know about the rest


Well, duh.  You can tell by the source.

I'm more impressed that a person could pull off 3 logical fallacies in 9 words.  That's like a 3.00009999 W/LF.  I don't know what that converts to in the metric system, though.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magnus: johnny_vegas: Magnus: Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.

So, you are saying that DeBlasio and his wife are on the up and up and the consultant they brought in after the hiring freeze is legit?

The consultant may very well be legit but it was a tone deaf move and horrible optics
/don't know about the rest

Well, duh.  You can tell by the source.

I'm more impressed that a person could pull off 3 logical fallacies in 9 words.  That's like a 3.00009999 W/LF.  I don't know what that converts to in the metric system, though.


Those are called "Brexits".
 
links136
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


Hostages Trapped Inside Walmart Insisting They Never Shop At Walmart
Youtube repxFQXVsHc
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$2million a year to watch this happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like a screaming deal.
 
obl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.menwithsmalldicks.com/dic​k​view/bill-de-blasio
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cold/room temp next day slice of Chicago style pizza is the food of the gods.

[pant,pant, wheez, wheez] Fight me!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

No, because you're not wrong


Nope! It's like adding Pineapple... abomination! 
More like a sauce, cheese and meat lasagna.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

\ It's the Chicago way.


Oh trust me, I'm not brave enough to utter those words IN Chicago!!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


What if there's extra pineapple on it? Like Chicago-style wheel slices of pineapple?
 
Katolu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


It's a cassarole.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

What if there's extra pineapple on it? Like Chicago-style wheel slices of pineapple?


Napalm. Only correct answer.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Katolu: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

It's a cassarole.


My man!! (Or Lady)
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

What if there's extra pineapple on it? Like Chicago-style wheel slices of pineapple?

Napalm. Only correct answer.


You like your deep-dish Hawaiian extra spicy, huh? Well we only got what's on the menu, pal. You want us to add some jalapenos and habanero sauce?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: jjorsett: Dahnkster: The Post is really no better than American Thinker.

Zero to ad hominem in one post.

Actually, I think that should be the new Fark branding. Much better than "It's not News it's Fark."


Nah it should be , All Covid, all the time.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!


I subscribe to the philosophy of 'IDIP' - Infinite Diversity in Infinite Pizza.

How much poorer life would be if there were only one kind of pizza.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

I subscribe to the philosophy of 'IDIP' - Infinite Diversity in Infinite Pizza.

How much poorer life would be if there were only one kind of pizza.


More concerned with the nomenclature then the dish. It's a wonderful meal...
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

No, because you're not wrong


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

What if there's extra pineapple on it? Like Chicago-style wheel slices of pineapple?

Napalm. Only correct answer.

You like your deep-dish Hawaiian extra spicy, huh? Well we only got what's on the menu, pal. You want us to add some jalapenos and habanero sauce?


LOL... is that the base for napalm?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: EdgeRunner: Jelly Bean Raider: Deep Dish "Pizza"  isn't pizza...

Fight me!

What if there's extra pineapple on it? Like Chicago-style wheel slices of pineapple?

Napalm. Only correct answer.

You like your deep-dish Hawaiian extra spicy, huh? Well we only got what's on the menu, pal. You want us to add some jalapenos and habanero sauce?

LOL... is that the base for napalm?


Sure, that sounds like something people might believe. Why not? Anyway, that'll be $4 extra for the additional toppings, and we charge $5 a pound for deep dish, so your order total is $35 plus tax. That gonna be cash or card?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I swear to god the invention of deep-dish pizza was a brilliant scheme to make stupid people argue about what 'pizza' means instead of getting involved in things that actually matter.


/bert here you are posthing about it! derp!
 
