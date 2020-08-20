 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Netflix to release film celebrating the French national pastime of sexualizing little girls. Submitting this to the main page, because this sure as hell ain't entertainment   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Sexualization, French film, Twitter, 11-year-old girls, young girls, online petition, sexualised image, first major Netflix original  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Raisins, I assume?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This isn't about Ladybug and Cat Noir is it?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the difference between this show and any one of the dozens of "beauty pageants" for young girls that take place around the country? If you're going to be gravely, direly offended by one, then be gravely, direly offended by the other, too.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm beginning to doubt your commitment to Sparkle Magic
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...or it could be a coming of age story involving dance. Without having seen it you can't really know.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fox.  Is Netflix stock too high and shorting would be a good idea?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The blonde girl looks like John Travolta.
 
Stantz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beyonce, Single ladies.

You know what I'm talking about.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What's the difference between this show and any one of the dozens of "beauty pageants" for young girls that take place around the country? If you're going to be gravely, direly offended by one, then be gravely, direly offended by the other, too.


Or cheerleaders, or gymnastics, or....


well the list could go on for a long time, but the only thing that will actually happen is outrage on social media. everything else takes too much effort and the outraged cant be bothered to get off the phone
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What's the difference between this show and any one of the dozens of "beauty pageants" for young girls that take place around the country? If you're going to be gravely, direly offended by one, then be gravely, direly offended by the other, too.


To be fair, I think the collective reaction to those is that they're creepy as well...
You do get the faintest impression that the only real positive feedback comes from a mixture of Pedophiles, The parents of the entrants living vicariously through their kids, and the Kids themselves from the ego boost...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: What's the difference between this show and any one of the dozens of "beauty pageants" for young girls that take place around the country? If you're going to be gravely, direly offended by one, then be gravely, direly offended by the other, too.


This.

This sort of thing isn't new. Remember the video of a dance pageant or whatever of the scantily clad girls dancing to a Beyoncé song? There was an uproar and things continued on the same way and still do.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Competitive dance.  At least some of the schools don't encourage this stuff.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: What's the difference between this show and any one of the dozens of "beauty pageants" for young girls that take place around the country? If you're going to be gravely, direly offended by one, then be gravely, direly offended by the other, too.


It's a lot more fun and dramatic to overreact hysterically to anything involving children.
That way no one can accuse you of caring less than they do.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ladies and gentlemen I give you the incomparable Serge Gainsbourg and his daughter Charlotte singing their 1984 hit Lemon Incest:

Serge Gainsbourg & Charlotte Gainsbourg Lemon Incest
Youtube khy_0BTIdmg
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
what the fark
 
