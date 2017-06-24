 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Is the fence to keep Canadians out of the US or to keep Americans out of Canada?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
28
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's for the cows. They have no respect for international borders.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's to keep out our tiberium harvester.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To stop plague-rats from visiting their Canadian girlfriends.
 
way south
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Democratic Republic of Germany insisted, up to the very end, that the Berlin Wall was to keep capitalist invaders out of their humanist socialist paradise.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.


I mean, as an American I guess I should be offended, but that's fair.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's to avoid the heartbreak of seeing humans using metric and not dying.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey American hosers: stay home, eh?

thestar.comView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covid Deaths in US:  173,000

Covid Deaths in Canada:  9,049


What do you think?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's for the cows. They have no respect for international borders.


Those bastards, I knew they were up to no good.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, on the Canadian side of the fence, there are cheap, easily available drugs. On the Murican side, there's no steaming bowls of poutine.

That answer your question, subs?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Covid Deaths in US:  173,000

Covid Deaths in Canada:  9,049


What do you think?


That's about twice as many per capita, not exactly worlds apart.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.


Funny how, pre-Covid, Canadians were screaming at the US to have an open border with Mexico.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.


But...your country is not nearly as messed up as ours. We've got to share the love. Khorne commands it...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we put a fence around New Jersey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, Canada gets a wall

And we paid for it.

That's like 10,000 spoons....
 
smileyphase [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So Trump built a wall and the US paid for it, on the not-Mexican border, and all it took was his incompetence, negligence, and malfeasance at managing the pandemic.

And he's managed to convince me as a Canadian that this is a good thing. I've switched to some Trump 2016 platform positions, thanks 2020.

Build the wall! Build the wall! Lock him up! Lock him up! "They're sending people who have lots of problems and they're bringing their problems with us. They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some, I assume, are good people." ...and so on.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.

Funny how, pre-Covid, Canadians were screaming at the US to have an open border with Mexico.


We wanted you to stay out our country pre-COVID too. And sorry to burst your FoxNews bubble, but no Canadian cares if you have an open border with Mexico or not.
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Both.
 
Macfine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: John the Magnificent: Covid Deaths in US:  173,000

Covid Deaths in Canada:  9,049


What do you think?


That's about twice as many per capita, not exactly worlds apart.


Twice per Capita is world's apart IMO.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess it's nice for Canada to not have us coming over the border to infect them.

It's nice for me to not have the left lane of I-77 clogged up with Canadian vehicles.
 
krafty420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a Canadian from Nova Scotia where American tourism is extremely important, we miss our American friends, but we also only have 5 known active cases in this province right now, and would like to keep it that way.  To be fair, we're currently in a bubble with the other three Maritime provinces, and we've also banned the rest of Canada in, unless they self isolate for 14 days.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Patrolled by the kilted yaksmen.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink:

Stay in your own damn country you . . .  plague rats.

We wanted you to stay out our country . . .

     
mchenrycountyblog.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Carousel Beast: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.

Funny how, pre-Covid, Canadians were screaming at the US to have an open border with Mexico.

We wanted you to stay out our country pre-COVID too. And sorry to burst your FoxNews bubble, but no Canadian cares if you have an open border with Mexico or not.


Piss off and eat your vomit covered french fries.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Stay in your own damn country you Yankee plague rats.

Funny how, pre-Covid, Canadians were screaming at the US to have an open border with Mexico.


lolwut

I think we were pretty appalled at how the US was separating kids from their parents, sending ...somewhere... and then losing track of them.  Other than that, the only people talking about "an open border with Mexico" was Republicans trying to say that Dems were saying that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

krafty420: As a Canadian from Nova Scotia where American tourism is extremely important, we miss our American friends, but we also only have 5 known active cases in this province right now, and would like to keep it that way.  To be fair, we're currently in a bubble with the other three Maritime provinces, and we've also banned the rest of Canada in, unless they self isolate for 14 days.


I saw a car with NS and Canada stickers but a NY licence plate in Halifax the other day.. I sure hope they isolated. I'm kinda OK with Yankees showing up to their summer home to escape the calamity as long as they follow the rules. If you can work remote and don't have kids (or they're also doing remote) then I don't see a problem doing that from your cottage on Long Lake or wherever until things calm down.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

