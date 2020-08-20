 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Remember how we were told Michigan wasn't at fault for the Flint water disaster? Yeah, about that   (mlive.com) divider line
23
1207 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 4:05 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Emergency Managers, brought in by the state (then headed by Rick Snyder (R)) decided that they weren't making enough money selling metered water from Detroit Water and Sewerage (which supplies many communities in SE Michigan) - but using a local supply, they'd be able to pocket all of that cash, a very conservatively principled idea. The had the tap into the Flint River re-activated, but ignore the recommendation by the engineers to treat the pipelines to prevent leeching of lead and other harmful chemicals into the water supply (rendering it impotable - actually outright poisonous). The treatment would have only incurred a one time cost of $50,000, and was a small fraction of what the city was paying Detroit monthly for water.

Yes, the state was responsible. "Successful" and "scientific-minded" Rick Snyder screwed the pooch, and his people on the scene directed their efforts out of pure greed, instead out of service to the community.

We have known this from the start.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing just piss's me off.  I grew up (40-50 years ago) in that area, downstream from the auto factory's.

As kids we were taught never to swim or eat fish out of the rivers because of the pollution. Now I heard for a few years that the Fed EPA & the down turn in the auto industry that the rivers were getting better.  It should never have been used for drinking water.

I want to see jail time for the Managers / Governor that made that decision!

Any local would have known better.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best examples of government being "Run like a business".
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DAR: This whole thing just piss's me off.  I grew up (40-50 years ago) in that area, downstream from the auto factory's.

As kids we were taught never to swim or eat fish out of the rivers because of the pollution. Now I heard for a few years that the Fed EPA & the down turn in the auto industry that the rivers were getting better.  It should never have been used for drinking water.

I want to see jail time for the Managers / Governor that made that decision!

Any local would have known better.


The river water was fine for use.   The treatment was to adjust the dissolved mineral content and PH so that the water would not leech the lead from the old pipe system.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want your government run like a business this is a great example.

Businesses exist to make money, not help people.
 
joker420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LMAO, no I don't remember anyone saying that.
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

joker420: LMAO, no I don't remember anyone saying that.


I have several Fark members favorited with notes that Rick Synder had no blame in the crisis. If they show up in the thread, I'll remind them.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DAR: This whole thing just piss's me off.  I grew up (40-50 years ago) in that area, downstream from the auto factory's.

As kids we were taught never to swim or eat fish out of the rivers because of the pollution. Now I heard for a few years that the Fed EPA & the down turn in the auto industry that the rivers were getting better.  It should never have been used for drinking water.

I want to see jail time for the Managers / Governor that made that decision!

Any local would have known better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you want your government run like a business this is a great example.

Businesses exist to make money, not help people.


My husband is a professor of public administration. One of the first things he has to drill into students - especially those that come in wanting to "shake up government" and "run it like a business" is that the government isn't in the business of making money. It's in the business of supporting the nation and keeping it prepared and that often costs money.

"Running it like a business" is what got us Flint, or Trump getting rid of the pandemic team because they're just an overhead expense when there's no pandemic happening (only to have one come up two years later). Getting rid of things like that is EXACTLY what a business would do, because businesses don't want to spend money to prepare for something that MIGHT happen, but that's the EXACT reason why government HAS to do it.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought that when you pay multi-million dollar settlements you get a clause in there which says "we accept no responsibility but still pay all these millions just out of the goodness of our hearts"??
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So after the lawyers get their cut, what are the actual residents going to get? $50?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Orange man did it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: the government isn't in the business of making money. It's in the business of supporting the nation and keeping it prepared and that often costs money.


This.

And If you've ever wondered why our public schools suck so much donkey cock year after year its because republicans want (and need) the public to be as dumb as possible to accept their bullsh-t. It goes along with the anti-abortion stuff that they pretend has something to do with religion but is actually a carefully designed tactic to keep people burdened with as many children as possible in order to keep them out of college (which is an altogether different scam) and yoked to their shiatty job and shiatty health care plan and not thinking about the web of crap they've become entangled in.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Orange man did it.


You probably think that was pretty clever. That's hilarious.
 
Hevach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: So after the lawyers get their cut, what are the actual residents going to get? $50?


I'm sure some are getting something, but luckily a lot of lawyers on the case were being paid by the city and various nonprofits specifically for the purposes of them not taking a cut.

There were also some local big name firms working pro-bono. Michigan's got a lot of those firms that split time between personal injury and civil rights/public interest. Ambulance chasing pays the bills, public interest is for prestige.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: dothemath: If you want your government run like a business this is a great example.

Businesses exist to make money, not help people.

My husband is a professor of public administration. One of the first things he has to drill into students - especially those that come in wanting to "shake up government" and "run it like a business" is that the government isn't in the business of making money. It's in the business of supporting the nation and keeping it prepared and that often costs money.

"Running it like a business" is what got us Flint, or Trump getting rid of the pandemic team because they're just an overhead expense when there's no pandemic happening (only to have one come up two years later). Getting rid of things like that is EXACTLY what a business would do, because businesses don't want to spend money to prepare for something that MIGHT happen, but that's the EXACT reason why government HAS to do it.


In the case of the Orange Shiat-Flinging Gibbon, I suspect there is an underlying hatred of the Browns and the Poors, you know, exactly the type who mght require a government safety need in times of crisis, that lead to quite a few of his farking moronic decisions.

Beyond that, yes... running it like a business is exactly what this farker did...  get rid of the 'unnecessary' expenses, throw the regulations out the window for the billionaires, and only think of the stakeholders (who will vote for him) and next quarter, next ten years down the line.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like the part where the State has to pay out the settlement.  Because, aside from the chump change in settlements they've won, that money comes from taxpayers.

Here's a thought.  Take it out of the pockets of the people who made the decisions.  I guarantee the next people in charge won't make that particular mistake again.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: dothemath: If you want your government run like a business this is a great example.

Businesses exist to make money, not help people.

My husband is a professor of public administration. One of the first things he has to drill into students - especially those that come in wanting to "shake up government" and "run it like a business" is that the government isn't in the business of making money. It's in the business of supporting the nation and keeping it prepared and that often costs money.

"Running it like a business" is what got us Flint, or Trump getting rid of the pandemic team because they're just an overhead expense when there's no pandemic happening (only to have one come up two years later). Getting rid of things like that is EXACTLY what a business would do, because businesses don't want to spend money to prepare for something that MIGHT happen, but that's the EXACT reason why government HAS to do it.


Can that lesson be sent on to the Postal Service right now?
 
cirby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Beyond that, yes... running it like a business is exactly what this farker did... get rid of the 'unnecessary' expenses, throw the regulations out the window for the billionaires, and only think of the stakeholders (who will vote for him) and next quarter, next ten years down the line.


If the city of Detroit had any money, they'd be paying out some large piles of cash, too. They're still fighting the lawsuits in court, along with the EPA and some consulting firms. Plenty of blame to go around in this one.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Elect a nerd expect lead poisoning.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

joker420: LMAO, no I don't remember anyone saying that.


Of course you don't.

/been drinking the Flint water?
//lead doesn't have much effect on the smoothbrained
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cirby: GrogSmash: Beyond that, yes... running it like a business is exactly what this farker did... get rid of the 'unnecessary' expenses, throw the regulations out the window for the billionaires, and only think of the stakeholders (who will vote for him) and next quarter, next ten years down the line.

If the city of Detroit had any money, they'd be paying out some large piles of cash, too. They're still fighting the lawsuits in court, along with the EPA and some consulting firms. Plenty of blame to go around in this one.


Nope.  They've got their problems...a declining population and industrial base since WW2 will do that to you...but the poisoning folks is ALL on the Republicans.
 
