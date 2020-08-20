 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Pier Permit Patty arrested for harassing Black man minding his own business   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnetka police arrested Irene Donoshaytis


needed to be irene donotsaythis
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Campbell said Donoshaytis is "probably a great person" but the encounter was still distressing.

She openly admitted to targeting him because he's black, and she hit him when he got all uppity.  Yeah, no.  She's really not a great person.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are all these time travelers from the past?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not public. For people who live in Winnetka and we pay for it"

I know way too many people like this.  They don't even KNOW that the sight of a minority on "their" territory is triggering their rage/defense mechanism.  The complete lack of self awareness is typical.  This will be followed by a bout of imaginary victimization when their response is played back to them.

Lather.  Rinse.  Repeat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Winnetka police arrested Irene Donoshaytis


needed to be irene donotsaythis


If you're dunk enough it is!
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief. This is why Franklin never wanted to hang around you.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: FTFA: Campbell said Donoshaytis is "probably a great person" but the encounter was still distressing.

She openly admitted to targeting him because he's black, and she hit him when he got all uppity.  Yeah, no.  She's really not a great person.


Not ony that, she tried to act like HE was the aggressor, asking if he was going to kill her, and saying she thought he WAS.  Because he is black.

The good ol' "Help me, officer, I'm afriad for my life!" gambit.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dead for Tax Reasons: Winnetka police arrested Irene Donoshaytis


needed to be irene donotsaythis

If you're dunk enough it is!


or sean connery
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal . Caught donoshaytis beach that has stoped bicycing " See, told ya so" Is because He Black or not. Irene Says yes.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of get that Russian mob guy's wife vibe from her.

chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: FTFA: Campbell said Donoshaytis is "probably a great person" but the encounter was still distressing.

She openly admitted to targeting him because he's black, and she hit him when he got all uppity.  Yeah, no.  She's really not a great person.


FTA: "Are you crazy? What, you want to kill me? No? It feels like it," she is recorded as saying.
"Why would I want to kill you? Is it because I'm Black?" Campbell replies.
"Yes," Donoshaytis said.

Excerpt for those that didn't RTFA. This woman is garbage.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From her accent she seems to be some of that Eastern European garbage that's stinking up the planet lately.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, black folks can't bike now. They can't drive. They can't ride trains. They can't walk. They can't picnic. They can't apparently work anywhere.

Y'all want to segregate so badly, y'all might want to go back to your home countries. This is America. The Great Melting Pot. Get used to it, or GTFO.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are all these dumbfarks going to learn to shut the fark up and mind their own business? Seriously  none the cases of a white women pulling this shiat has ended well for the white woman in question.   A number were well publicized so you would think people would get a clue that is better to not pull this kind of  stunt.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Donoshaytis approached the group after they coasted down the hill, finished their ride and sat down at the bottom of the pier to rest, Campbell said.

"She decides to take it upon herself and come over to me and our group and ask, 'Where are your passes?'" Campbell said. "We're like, 'What are you talking about? We don't even know who you are. You're not a staff member.'"

Campbell said Donoshaytis questioned the group's right to access the pier.

"She says, 'This is America. This is America, you can't do this. I'm from Winnetka. You need to go back where you're from,'" Campbell said.

Campbell is a first-generation U.S. citizen born to immigrant parents and a graduate of Niles North High School in Skokie, he said. His mom is from Belize and his dad from Jamaica.

Donoshaytis then walked over to a Winnetka Park District attendant monitoring the beach, Campbell said.
"In my head, something clicked. This is how people get in trouble," said Campbell.

So, he also walked over to the attendant and began recording the encounter with his phone.

In the video posted to Twitter, where it has been widely shared, Donoshaytis is seen approaching the park district employee to complain about Campbell and his group.

The employee explains that where the three cyclists were sitting is public property and a beach pass is not required.

"To walk up and down this driveway and onto the pier, you don't need a pass," the employee said.
Donoshaytis disagreed.

"It's not public. For people who live in Winnetka and we pay for it," she is heard saying in the video.
Campbell can be heard laughing on the video and Donoshaytis then turns back to him.

"Are you crazy? What, you want to kill me? No? It feels like it," she is recorded as saying.

"Why would I want to kill you? Is it because I'm Black?" Campbell replies.

"Yes," Donoshaytis said.

At this point, the employee offered to get her supervisor.

Donoshaytis then is seen moving quickly toward Campbell's phone, and the video shakes and cuts off.

Campbell said she hit his arm twice, leaving a bruise.

Winnetka police responded soon thereafter and Donoshaytis later was arrested.

O'Connell confirmed Wednesday that Campbell and his group were on public property and not in a place that required beach passes.

Also, because the group was on bicycles, they did not require a parking pass, either, O'Connell said.

Campbell said he plans to attend Donoshaytis' next court date and believes that, based on the comments she made toward him, the charges should include hate crimes.


And of course Fark Conservatives will insist that racism was not involved in any way.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I kind of get that Russian mob guy's wife vibe from her.

[chicagotribune.com image 800x486]


Keep sharpies away from Wisconsonites.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donoshaytis is too hard to pronounce, can we just call her Donnie?
 
YetAnotherDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops sure don't put up with that shaytis.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
"The Chicago race riot of 1919 was a violent racial conflict started by white Americans against black Americans that began on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois on July 27, and ended on August 3, 1919.[1][2] During the riot, thirty-eight people died (23 black and 15 white).[3] Over the week, injuries attributed to the episodic confrontations stood at 537, with two-thirds of the injured being black and one-third white, while the approximately 1,000 to 2,000 who lost their homes were mostly black.[4] It is considered the worst of the nearly 25 riots and civil disturbances in the United States during the "Red Summer" of 1919, so named because of the racial and labor related violence and fatalities across the nation.[5] The prolonged conflict made it one of the worst riots in the history of Illinois.[6]
    The turmoil came to a boil during a summer heat wave with the murder of Eugene Williams, an African-American 17 year old[10] who inadvertently drifted into a white swimming area at an informally segregated beach near 29th Street.[11][page needed] A group of African American youths were diving from a 14 foot by 9 foot raft they had constructed. When the raft drifted into the "white beach area", one white beachgoer, indignant, began hurling rocks at the young men, striking Williams, and causing the teen to drown. [12] The official coroner's report cited that Williams drowned because the stone throwing kept him from coming to shore. When black beach goers complained whites attacked them, white violence expanded into neighborhoods where white mobs attacked innocent black residents. Tensions between groups arose in a melee that blew up into days of unrest.[5] Black neighbors near white areas were attacked, white gangs went into black neighborhoods, and black workers seeking to get to and from employment were attacked. Meanwhile some blacks organized to resist and protect, and some whites sought to lend aid to blacks, while the Chicago Police Department often turned a blind eye or worse."

Winnetka is a wealthy North Shore suburb of Chicago that has the following demographics.
Demographics. Pop. As of the census of 2010, there were 12,187 people, 4,102 households, and 3,328 families residing in the village. The racial makeup of the village was 94.8% White, 0.3% African American, 0.1% Native American, 3.3% Asian, 0.3% from other races, and 1.2% from two or more races

Pier Permit Patty is just part of a long Chicagoland tradition of Entitled White Folk defending "informally"
segregated beaches with violence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I kind of get that Russian mob guy's wife vibe from her.

[chicagotribune.com image 800x486]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Harassing" hell, she assaulted him because he was black.

Thank god for phone cameras. Otherwise at the least nobody would believe him and she'd be let off. And at the worst he's be shot on sight by the police for "accosting" her.

The ubiquity of video cameras in phones has truly, literally opened peoples' eyes to the white middle/upper class's use of their presumed honesty, propriety, and innocence to attack minorities.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This doesn't surprise me. Winnetka is full of NIMBY assholes.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm a middle aged white guy and while I used to believe some of this happened and people would lie and use the police to target minorities, until the modern age with video everywhere I honestly had no idea how relentlessly exploitative it was. Some people are just racist trash.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She opens with "Where are your passes?" She raises with "We'll see what the beach cops say." She doubles-down with "It's not public" even though the beach cop said it was. Then she goes all in with smacking the guy recording her

Her Trump card was being white but since it isn't 1953 anymore no one gave a shiat when she played it. Off to the pokey crazy white lady

I'm sure the DA will find a way to not charge her, because racism, but at least the initial encounter with the actual police wasn't monstrously unjust
 
Jclark666
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This doesn't surprise me. Winnetka is full of NIMBY assholes.


The best part of this story is that according to TFA she's not even FROM Winnetka.

FTFAWinnetka police arrested Irene Donoshaytis, 65, of Northfield
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who knew he was such an avid cyclist?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jclark666: abhorrent1: This doesn't surprise me. Winnetka is full of NIMBY assholes.

The best part of this story is that according to TFA she's not even FROM Winnetka.

FTFA: Winnetka police arrested Irene Donoshaytis, 65, of Northfield


I wonder if she was asked for her pass and whether or not she had one. It would be kind of ironic if she could be charged for that.
 
JNowe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Get off mah beach!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear Black People
I'm really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really sorry
A. White Guy
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I lived in Chicago, the racism was subtle unless you ran into 1st or 2nd generation Eastern European folks in the west and north suburbs. They let you know they don't like you.

One time in Villa Park I received a ticket for not having a front license plate, and while we were talking I looked and like 50% of the cars passing didn't have a front license plate. I asked why was I getting a ticket as half the people don't have a front license plate, and his response was to ask why was I in Villa Park. He told me to take care of my business and leave.

One time in Westchester (I think that was the name) I needed change for a dollar at a White Hen, and the Eastern European lady gave me 75¢, I asked for the the last quarter and she threw it at me! I was super perplexed at the time and someone had to tell me she probably didn't like black people.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He might have survived this encounter, but his friends are likely to kill him over the embarrassment of his whining about an old lady punching him in the arm.  That's some straight candy arsed shiat.
 
Watubi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Living in a state where all beaches are public property...what's a beach pass?
 
Zuzax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People just don't suddenly start acting like this.  I'm would imagine that she has made life Hell for anyone who has crossed her path for all of her 65 years on this planet.

Hopefully anyone who has ever been run over by this trainwreck in the past will see her perp-walk and mugshots and have a little better day because of it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Watubi: Living in a state where all beaches are public property...what's a beach pass?


It's something that only patriots in Freedom-loving Real America need.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a fine week we're having in the United States of America, innit?
- Bannon arrested
- tax subpoena challenge thrown out
- Trump upset about black POTUS
- Trump upset about black FLOTUS
- Trump upset about black VPOTUS candidate
- Trump upset about basically everything and everyone
- Russian poisonings (OK not in U.S. yet)
- journalists having to use the phrase "satanic cannibals" to describe the U.S. president's press conference
- dead baby chicks in the mail
- birds poisoned by neonicotinoids

I'm filled with love for my fellow man.

Except that I'm secretly a yellow / brown hybrid who passes for white, and I vow to destroy the white patriarchy.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: FTFA: Campbell said Donoshaytis is "probably a great person" but the encounter was still distressing.

She openly admitted to targeting him because he's black, and she hit him when he got all uppity.  Yeah, no.  She's really not a great person.


Minorities often have extreme pressure to "take the high road" otherwise they get cast as the villains who deserve their mistreatment.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Watubi: Living in a state where all beaches are public property...what's a beach pass?


Some backwards states like New Jersey require you to pay for a pass to go to the beach.  It's a tag or whatever that you carry with you to prove you've paid the fee.  I assume Illinois is the same.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Watubi: Living in a state where all beaches are public property...what's a beach pass?


Plenty of state and local park systems use a hybrid funding model.  If you want to drive into the park, you need a daily, seasonal, or annual pass of some kind.  Here in Michigan, it's like $12/year for the state parks (called a 'recreation permit' and it's annotated on your license plate), and in Washtenaw County, which includes Ann Arbor, it's $30/year for the county parks.

You can bike or walk into the parks anytime, no charge, but you have to have the pass to drive your car in.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: He might have survived this encounter, but his friends are likely to kill him over the embarrassment of his whining about an old lady punching him in the arm.  That's some straight candy arsed shiat.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Psychopusher: FTFA: Campbell said Donoshaytis is "probably a great person" but the encounter was still distressing.

She openly admitted to targeting him because he's black, and she hit him when he got all uppity.  Yeah, no.  She's really not a great person.

Minorities often have extreme pressure to "take the high road" otherwise they get cast as the villains who deserve their mistreatment.


Sadly, I'm afraid you're right.  Nonetheless, I admire this guy's composure under the circumstances.  Although as a white dude I can't imagine what it's like to be in his shoes, I still can't imagine myself being able to contain myself half as well.  It just sucks that stupid shiat like this still exists all over the place in this day and age.  Not surprising given the Enabler-in-Chief basically made pieces of shiat like this woman feel like it was okay to come right out and declare her furious racism, though.  I hope like hell this changes next year and wastes of oxygen like that are made to crawl back under the rocks whence they wriggled.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big Business - Euro Trash
Youtube IHsUt8TvpTY
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Americans of every age (but particularly the old white farkers) really need a remedial course in MINDING YOUR OWN GODDAM BUSINESS.
 
floydw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's about farking time.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lexnaturalis: Watubi: Living in a state where all beaches are public property...what's a beach pass?

Some backwards states like New Jersey require you to pay for a pass to go to the beach.  It's a tag or whatever that you carry with you to prove you've paid the fee.  I assume Illinois is the same.


Most beaches on the lakefront are public. This one is private. I had a friend that lived there and have been to the that beach.  Winnetka is a hoity toity town filled with rich finger wagers with giant houses that don't like anyone that's not from there. Minding their own business is a concept people there don't understand.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My god, they actually arrested one of them, and she didn't have to shoot him in his own apartment.
 
