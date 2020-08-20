 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida Bar associations says lawyer who fled from deputies while driving drunk and munching on marijuana laced gummy worms then name dropped The Rock and Ryan Reynolds and demanded pizza is in good standing   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is in good standing.  She always pays her tab and tips well.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: He is in good standing.  She always pays her tab and tips well.


Err...she.

/not sleeping much these days
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like standard requirements to be a lawyer in FL.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dont lace shiat with marijuana you lace shiat with PCP
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#RealAmericanHeroes
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby left out the clincher: Owen Wilson
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur. Don't ask the deputy to get pizza, that'll just get you the unwashed orange suit in lockup.

You go for Taco Bell.  That's the Get-Out-of-Jail late night treat for overworked cops.

That's like Law School Day 2, geesh.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy herpes Batman. Her upper lip is nasty.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey lady, you got a fly on your lip!  Oh...never mind.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Ryan Reynolds and the Rock? That is good standing! She could've said Steve Gutenberg and Steven Seagal!
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's marijuana-infused, subby. Get with the times bro
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You dont lace shiat with marijuana you lace shiat with PCP


Tell that to Becky.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cute. I bet she's fun.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You need to be ale to understand the Jury to sway the jury, and in Florida how much of the jury is going to be Florida-(wo)men???
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, I should have gone to law school
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, she is currently in good standing.  Her right to practice law cannot be taken away without due process (although it can be suspended on an emergency basis pending that hearing).

The sheriff and the attorney herself will forward the arrest information to the bar.  The bar will draft a complaint.  And the bar will probably wait until the criminal case has concluded.

If she was older and had any disciplinary history she'd be disbarred.  Since she's very young and probably has no history at all I think she's looking at 1-3 years suspension, and she'll have to report to AA or whatever their equivalent is for years and years.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Marcos P: You dont lace shiat with marijuana you lace shiat with PCP

Tell that to Becky.


We wouldn't have lost her if she was free basing cookup and not puffing the jazz cabbage
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Working at a big law firm and name dropped Ryan Reynolds and the Rock?

Pffft.  I would have been more impressed if she said she was related to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, she is currently in good standing.  Her right to practice law cannot be taken away without due process (although it can be suspended on an emergency basis pending that hearing).

The sheriff and the attorney herself will forward the arrest information to the bar.  The bar will draft a complaint.  And the bar will probably wait until the criminal case has concluded.

If she was older and had any disciplinary history she'd be disbarred.  Since she's very young and probably has no history at all I think she's looking at 1-3 years suspension, and she'll have to report to AA or whatever their equivalent is for years and years.


Sounds like you've been through the process.  Good luck with your, err, recovery...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: RussianPotato: Yes, she is currently in good standing.  Her right to practice law cannot be taken away without due process (although it can be suspended on an emergency basis pending that hearing).

The sheriff and the attorney herself will forward the arrest information to the bar.  The bar will draft a complaint.  And the bar will probably wait until the criminal case has concluded.

If she was older and had any disciplinary history she'd be disbarred.  Since she's very young and probably has no history at all I think she's looking at 1-3 years suspension, and she'll have to report to AA or whatever their equivalent is for years and years.

Sounds like you've been through the process.  Good luck with your, err, recovery...


Not necessarily, I think the disciplinary case summaries is most attorneys' favorite part of their local bar association's newsletter.

At least in my state, DUI doesn't necessarily even result in suspension, but probably would if it involved marijuana and evading the police.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The defendant allegedly said she hung out with celebrities, and belonged to a "big law firm."

Um, you may want to sharpen up that resume. I have a feeling they will be 1 less as big.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: RussianPotato: Yes, she is currently in good standing.  Her right to practice law cannot be taken away without due process (although it can be suspended on an emergency basis pending that hearing).

The sheriff and the attorney herself will forward the arrest information to the bar.  The bar will draft a complaint.  And the bar will probably wait until the criminal case has concluded.

If she was older and had any disciplinary history she'd be disbarred.  Since she's very young and probably has no history at all I think she's looking at 1-3 years suspension, and she'll have to report to AA or whatever their equivalent is for years and years.

Sounds like you've been through the process.  Good luck with your, err, recovery...


Maybe, but maybe not.  The Florida Bar sends out a biweekly newsletter.  99% of attorneys in Florida pick it, read the "Disciplinary Actions" page for anybody they know or anything crazy, and then throw it in the trash.  Having read that for quite a few years, I could ballpark the sentence as well.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unless she robs from a client, she ain't losing her bar license.

Years of law school, the bar exam and paying yearly bar dues, State Bar better not be pulling licenses for such pithy things like police car chases and drug possession.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Unless she robs from a client, she ain't losing her bar license.

Years of law school, the bar exam and paying yearly bar dues, State Bar better not be pulling licenses for such pithy things like police car chases and drug possession.


I dunno.  The Florida Bar in the last seven or eight years has really been cracking down.  The Florida Supreme Court (which in a way is essentially the appellate body for attorney discipline) sent a signal a few years ago that they were sick of this shiat.  LaBarga or Quince started it, IIRC, and I think that gave the Florida Bar disciplinary wing a green light that they hadn't seen in years.  I think it's great, but like most things it will probably be taken too far at some point.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That shiat on her lip has some shiat on it's lip.

shit on your lip
Youtube J_E2o6N0OB0
 
floydw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wejash: Amateur. Don't ask the deputy to get pizza, that'll just get you the unwashed orange suit in lockup.

You go for Taco Bell.  That's the Get-Out-of-Jail late night treat for overworked cops.

That's like Law School Day 2, geesh.


They took Dylan Roof to MCDonalds.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

floydw: wejash: Amateur. Don't ask the deputy to get pizza, that'll just get you the unwashed orange suit in lockup.

You go for Taco Bell.  That's the Get-Out-of-Jail late night treat for overworked cops.

That's like Law School Day 2, geesh.

They took Dylan Roof to MCDonalds.


Given that you think Jews were responsible for the Beirut explosion, I'm guessing you rode along?
 
