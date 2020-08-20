 Skip to content
If you haven't had the sex talk with your kids, you're going to need to find a new metaphor
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Son, we need to talk about sex
Yes, dad, what would you like to know?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're killing as much as we can now so it doesn't die off in our coming mass extinction.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So much for 'Silent Springs'
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TIL: all the kids are learning about sex from Roblox.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If we kill all the sparrows, imagine how much more grain we'll have!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I never had the talk.  I learned about it from the stash of tapes in my friend's dad's closet.  It took me years to realize that you weren't supposed to keep your shoes on.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These murder monkeys are outta control.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fun story:. My dad gave me the birds and the bees talking during an hour long car ride to a store 1 county over.

During the drive there, in the middle of the talk, a sparrow splatted up against the front windshield while we were doing 65 on the highway.

A bad, though highly accurate, omen.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If we kill all the sparrows, imagine how much more grain we'll have!


If only we could just figure out how to kill just the invasive house sparrows. Murderous little farks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Donuts and hotdogs
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One coworker was talking to his teen daughter about sex, telling her to be careful, diseases, et cetera, I  said I had the talk with both my teen boys, just telling them to "Tear it up"! So fat they've done me proud.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Timmy let's talk for a minute about the gorillas and the sloths...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Praying Mantis and Black Widows?

/Don't stick your dick in crazy, Son.
//That excludes straight women and gay men.
///Find a nice sock and settle down with that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I took a health and sexuality class in college. During the lecture about all the things that can go wrong with the female reproductive system, a girl fainted. During the lecture on male parts, a guy fell asleep and started snoring.

Pretty much sums up everything.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So when the fark are we banning these pesticides then??
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Me: Kid lets talk about the 1's and 0's.
Kid: We're doing binary math again?
Me: No! I mean the 1's and 0's.
Kid: So binary math?
Me: Never mind, ask your mother.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: So when the fark are we banning these pesticides then??


When we get back to rational politics.  Which means probably never.

In the past we banned leaded gasoline & CFCs when we found they were killing the planet.  Wish we could get back to that, but some Red Hatted shiathead will probably argue that banning these pesticides are "infringing on his rights to be a Red Hatted shiathead" or something.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
but guys, for a short time we made amazing gains for some investors!!! totes worth it.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark Monsanto. Their mission from day 1 has been to poison people and the planet.

We really need to ban neonicotinoids. Countries that have experience a resurgence in the bee population.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: One coworker was talking to his teen daughter about sex, telling her to be careful, diseases, et cetera, I  said I had the talk with both my teen boys, just telling them to "Tear it up"! So fat they've done me proud.


Are they too fat to Fark?
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The declining bee population has been the best excuse ever to not weed or poison all of the dandelions, clover, and morning glories that take over my lawn.  My neighbors love me!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Change it to "Subby's mom and the New York Football Giants"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DDT v2.0
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: My Second Fark Account: So when the fark are we banning these pesticides then??

When we get back to rational politics.  Which means probably never.

In the past we banned leaded gasoline & CFCs when we found they were killing the planet.  Wish we could get back to that, but some Red Hatted shiathead will probably argue that banning these pesticides are "infringing on his rights to be a Red Hatted shiathead" or something.


To be fair, leaded gasoline just caused neurological damage to people and animals.  The Earth didn't give a Fark about that.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was tyring to get slow mo video of some wood bees flying, and ended up with a video of two bees banging
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Doesn't matter:

[Fark user image 850x374]


That is some poor performance, they deserve it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: My Second Fark Account: So when the fark are we banning these pesticides then??

When we get back to rational politics.  Which means probably never.

In the past we banned leaded gasoline & CFCs when we found they were killing the planet.  Wish we could get back to that, but some Red Hatted shiathead will probably argue that banning these pesticides are "infringing on his rights to be a Red Hatted shiathead" or something.


I love how tolerant the Left has become of people with different political views.

Here, let me help you with that strawman....

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
