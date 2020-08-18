 Skip to content
(Axios) Coronavirus hotspots are improving despite maskholes' best efforts
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Susan Collins is concerned....

 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to be hopeful, but I am concerned that my state government (FL) is cooking the numbers somehow. In addition, schools are set to reopen face to face learning over the next two weeks so I'm guessing we will be right back where we were a few weeks ago.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, here in Mobile, AL we were a hot fiery red zone a few weeks ago, and now we are greenish.  Even though there are plenty of Covidiots walking around, plenty others are masking up like the should have been from the get go.  The governor's mandate is working, and I hope she keeps it going...but she's a Repub so I have zero hope that will happen.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I want to be hopeful, but I am concerned that my state government (FL) is cooking the numbers somehow. In addition, schools are set to reopen face to face learning over the next two weeks so I'm guessing we will be right back where we were a few weeks ago.


Oklahoma has maintained a downward 7 day average for the last 4 weeks.

Because they report late so that the rolling average has the delayed  cases tacked on 5 days later. This gives a consistent downward slope.

MF'rs.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's almost as if everywhere follows the same epidemic curve no matter how much your government wants it to,
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think the people in urban and suburban areas who were determined to get it, have probably already done so.  Now it's just a slow-burn for the next 6-8 months.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet if precautions didn't start with hoarding toilet paper there'd be fewer skeptics.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I want to be hopeful, but I am concerned that my state government (FL) is cooking the numbers somehow. In addition, schools are set to reopen face to face learning over the next two weeks so I'm guessing we will be right back where we were a few weeks ago.


I agree with you - they are somehow playing with the numbers.  It is just too convenient that they shut down the state testing centers for 4 days for that storm and then when they reopen we are amazingly having 4K less cases a day.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Susan Collins is concerned....



That just in case in Maine is the result of 1 wedding way up north in Millinocket on August 7th.

The data in graph shows Aug 11 - 10.7 cases and then on Aug 18th it's 23.3. Careless dicks...


https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/18/us/cov​i​d-outbreak-maine-wedding-reception-trn​d/index.html
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: It's almost as if everywhere follows the same epidemic curve no matter how much your government wants it to,


Yes, interdasting.




 
MindStalker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Professor_Doctor: I want to be hopeful, but I am concerned that my state government (FL) is cooking the numbers somehow. In addition, schools are set to reopen face to face learning over the next two weeks so I'm guessing we will be right back where we were a few weeks ago.

I agree with you - they are somehow playing with the numbers.  It is just too convenient that they shut down the state testing centers for 4 days for that storm and then when they reopen we are amazingly having 4K less cases a day.


People started taking wearing mask seriously in most parts of the state about 3 or 4 weeks ago. So lower numbers would be expected by now. But at the same time I agree that some book cooking might be going on.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I want to be hopeful, but I am concerned that my state government (FL) is cooking the numbers somehow. In addition, schools are set to reopen face to face learning over the next two weeks so I'm guessing we will be right back where we were a few weeks ago.


Wisconsin is testing less, because they have started to run out of the reagents to make tests.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
South Dakota is moving in the wrong direction just as we open up schools.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What are you saying, subby?

Are you implying that just because we took the stats from the CDC and transferred the responsibility over to DHS that we can't trust the sudden decline?

Cause that's what I believe is happening. It's the deaths that are going to be hardest to fudge.

Not everyone's relatives are willing to run cover for the Cadet about the cause of their loved ones deaths.
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My home town was one of the top 5 worst in the county a while back for cases & deaths. It's just been reported that there's been no deaths in the area since july, actual overall deaths have fallen to single figures for the first time since March, and new cases have dropped by 76%.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MugzyBrown: It's almost as if everywhere follows the same epidemic curve no matter how much your government wants it to,


First Wave, Second Wave . . . it's all over but the fade away flare ups


 
