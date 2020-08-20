 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   A city in South Dakota is mourning the loss of a beloved...cornstalk   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, that was too much excitement for one day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lil' Sebastian dying was much worse.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww shucks
 
poison_amy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone keeps talking about how exciting it is that is has an ear of corn growing on it.  You'd think in this state they would know that corn needs other corn to pollinate and when they open that ear the cob is going to be empty.

Also, someone has placed the stalk in a bucket of soil now, so it is still alive and well.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.


You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poison_amy: Everyone keeps talking about how exciting it is that is has an ear of corn growing on it.  You'd think in this state they would know that corn needs other corn to pollinate and when they open that ear the cob is going to be empty.

Also, someone has placed the stalk in a bucket of soil now, so it is still alive and well.


Even if it's growing in a city, it's SD.

I have a feeling it wouldn't have a problem finding an insect that has some corn sperm on it.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did jimmy crack it?

/i don't care
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Lil' Sebastian dying was much worse.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
They don't know what true loss really is.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: poison_amy: Everyone keeps talking about how exciting it is that is has an ear of corn growing on it.  You'd think in this state they would know that corn needs other corn to pollinate and when they open that ear the cob is going to be empty.

Also, someone has placed the stalk in a bucket of soil now, so it is still alive and well.

Even if it's growing in a city, it's SD.

I have a feeling it wouldn't have a problem finding an insect that has some corn sperm on it.


If an insect managed to do this, then ONE kernel of corn would develop.  Each strand of silk develops one kernel on the ear.  You can hand-pollinate, but bugs aren't going to do it and it won't happen to a single stalk of corn on its own.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He-Who-Walks-Behind-the-Rows will be lowering the harvest age to 17.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"the stalk had been growing up through a crack in the concrete at the intersection of 57th Street and Minnesota"

I can almost smell the air. I can feel her hand, and my feet in the sand AWRK
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/novakjosh/status/​1​296125914540134401


(image seemed way too big)
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.

You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.


I actually have traveled South Dakota from end to end. Boring, empty, cold and Mount Rushmore was an underwhelming tourist trap even to a 10 year old.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Love what South Dakota has for outdoor activities, great hiking and climbing - image not related:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: gar1013: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.

You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.

I actually have traveled South Dakota from end to end. Boring, empty, cold and Mount Rushmore was an underwhelming tourist trap even to a 10 year old.


Also, you guys had that Sturgis rally during the pandemic. And voted heavily for Trump in 2016. Going forward,

there's this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So fark you, and your whole deleterious state.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone popped it out of the soil?  Damn, I heard Cornpop was a bad dude but I never thought he was real.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: gar1013: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.

You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.

I actually have traveled South Dakota from end to end. Boring, empty, cold and Mount Rushmore was an underwhelming tourist trap even to a 10 year old.


Traveling from one side to the other via I-90 at age 10  isn't really seeing the state... but it's ok.  The less people know about it, the better.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: gar1013: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.

You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.

I actually have traveled South Dakota from end to end. Boring, empty, cold and Mount Rushmore was an underwhelming tourist trap even to a 10 year old.

Also, you guys had that Sturgis rally during the pandemic. And voted heavily for Trump in 2016. Going forward,

there's this:
[Fark user image 425x557]

So fark you, and your whole deleterious state.


You are literally everything that's wrong with public discourse today.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images3.memedroid.com image 500x413]


and she wonders why she still has to peel it back and take out that mess of silk
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am from South Dakota. I grew up here, moved away, moved back. I moved back because I love my family and I love this state. I only ever seem to feel at peace under its ever changing skies. And I can assure you that while we as a state have a recent history of leaning heavily conservative, that wasn't always the case and all folks are not in lockstep. We're as appalled by our own state constituents as you.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: gar1013: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: South Dakota: Where a stalk of corn is the most interesting thing.

You've obviously never been there.

The falls at Sioux Falls are really pretty, and they have a nice cafe with delicious ice cream.

The Badlands are breathtakingly beautiful.

The Black Hills area around Rapid City and Keystone has so much to do in the way of outdoor activities.

It's a little empty in the middle, but everyone seems really friendly and very proud of the place they call home.

There are far worse places you can be.

I actually have traveled South Dakota from end to end. Boring, empty, cold and Mount Rushmore was an underwhelming tourist trap even to a 10 year old.

Also, you guys had that Sturgis rally during the pandemic. And voted heavily for Trump in 2016. Going forward,

there's this:
[Fark user image 425x557]

So fark you, and your whole deleterious state.

You are literally everything that's wrong with public discourse today.


Because I care about real consequences for our country?  Sorry if that means more to me than how pretty the scenery is.
 
