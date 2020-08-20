 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Well it isn't the stimulus you were expecting but have a nice night at the movies alone   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Omg $18! This is a life changer! Eviction crisis avoided indefinitely. Economy saved!  Income inequality at an all time low next week! Oh boy, oh boy, $18!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh god, Trump is going to masturbate on Twitter about this, isn't he?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd rather get some interest on the tax payment I mailed in early March that ended up not being due until July 15th.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You laugh, but $18 is exactly the price of that dildo you've had your eye on!
 
