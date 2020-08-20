 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   'Local woman with only one ear gets millions of views on Tik Tok for fun mask videos'   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Mask, Wear, A Little Bit, Politics, A Little Bit Longer, Political philosophy, Twenty-year-old Rhys Yarbrough, Last week  
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
how does she smell?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how does she smell?


sign language.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how does she smell?


Pardon?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is Area Man in her radar?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Is Area Man in her radar?


Ugh, "on."
 
mudpants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
article about a video is useless without a video !
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how does she smell?


inaudable
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The head of an HR department had no ears. He was trying to fill an opening. Three people applied for the job so he set up interviews.
He tells the first candidate that the job requires excellent observation skills. Take a look at me and tell me what you notice. The candidate says "You aint got no farking ears". The HR guy throws him out and calls in the next candidate. He tells him the same thing and the second candidate says "You don't have any farking ears" The HR guy throws him out and calls in the last candidate. He tells him the same thing and the candidate says "You wear contact lenses". The HR guy is very impressed and asked him how he knew that. The third candidate says "well, you can't glasses because you don't have any farking ears".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm getting half a kick out of this because I have one ear that is smaller than it used to be thanks to having skin cancer removed.

(wear your sunscreen; ears too)

So I hang my mask, glasses, and hearing devices on there. It's kind of crowded.
 
