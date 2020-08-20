 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   "San Diego bowlers say state health guidelines leave them in gutter." No word on staying classy   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
6
    More: Awkward, SAN DIEGO, Bowls, San Diego County, San Diego, Lane, Street, California State Route 163, Alley  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 6:31 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's just like, your opinion, man.
 
Resin33
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty concerned that once I feel safe enough to go bowling again, there won't be any more lanes in business. All of them in this area were struggling before the virus.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am pleasantly surprised everyone in the one pic are wearing masks
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The league bowlers are dying to bowl," he said

Well he's being a good sport by setting up the follow-up article.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh spare me!  I'm sure we can strike some kind of arrangement...unless we're dealing with a bunch of turkeys, that is.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.