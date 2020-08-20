 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Three-year-old toddler, obviously asked if he 'wants fries with that' by McDonald's staff, 'accidentally' orders €30 worth of McDonald's fries behind mum's back   (irishpost.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy gets stuck in claw arcade machine with naughty shaped fry, while mum passes for her daughter and pensioners get it on
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait that's only 6 🍟?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Look out, he's Irish!"
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was the tater's that brought us the Irish.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No sixpack?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, he bought a child-size order of fries.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Boy gets stuck in claw arcade machine with naughty shaped fry, while mum passes for her daughter and pensioners get it on


I understood each of those words individually, but they made no sense when put together as a sentence.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...this is news?

/yes yes i know, thisisfark.jpg
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't care, got fries!
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It turns out they reheat splendidly in an air fryer.

Yes, I've saved and reheated fast food. Depression's a biatch.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks in bag."What no Ketchup?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That headline is giving me a headache.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She was just honoring her Irish heritage.

/Irish gonna potato.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glad we have apps.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me guess.  Kid was drunk.
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: It turns out they reheat splendidly in an air fryer.

Yes, I've saved and reheated fast food. Depression's a biatch.


I reheat fast food all the time. It's great. I'm sure depression isn't any fun, but I'm not sure the connection to reheating food.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: That headline is giving me a headache.


"Three-year old toddler"? I'm glad I'm not the only one bugged by that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldJames: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: It turns out they reheat splendidly in an air fryer.

Yes, I've saved and reheated fast food. Depression's a biatch.

I reheat fast food all the time. It's great. I'm sure depression isn't any fun, but I'm not sure the connection to reheating food.


It'd be the "not wanting to go to the effort of finding some new, not having sat around food 'cause you're too depressed to care" thing.  "I do it because I want to" is a different ballgame
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: dothemath: That headline is giving me a headache.

"Three-year old toddler"? I'm glad I'm not the only one bugged by that.


You're not.  Read to me like it should have been a replace and delete - "blah blah toddler no wait three year old" and they forgot to delete toddler while editing it in.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bukharin: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I wonder if this person is alive
 
