(Kent Online)   Sending messages about getting stoned, mocking dementia patients and posting images of crashed cars to a local whatsapp group is bad enough, even worse when you're the acting police office on scene   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other messages he sent an image of a crashed car in Canterbury city centre, followed by the 'crying with laughter' emoji, and a selfie pretending to be smoking cannabis at a drugs farm.

That's quite a tale.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a 300+ post on Fark.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, except for the pot, did her break any laws?
I think if we spent less time being outraged we could focus on enforcing actual laws that have been broken

because we don't enforce the laws we have
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a few bad apples!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahhh Whatsapp, uncovering crimes since.... idk when it started
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.......
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby was high when writing this submission headline
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wholeoffice?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But, except for the pot, did her break any laws?
I think if we spent less time being outraged we could focus on enforcing actual laws that have been broken

because we don't enforce the laws we have


Did he break laws?

Well, the Data Protection Act probably for starters for giving away confidential information about people. Then you have professional misconduct by advertising an operation was going to happen as well as well as transphobic comments. One or two would be a slap on the wrists, a constant six months of it while on probation is a sackable offence.

I know I know, holding police officers to account for their actions. It is a strange concept for Americans to get their head around.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But, except for the pot, did her break any laws?
I think if we spent less time being outraged we could focus on enforcing actual laws that have been broken

because we don't enforce the laws we have


The First Amendment ensures that calling your boss a dumb asshole is perfectly legal. Try taking that out for a spin.
 
Bloonface
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: But, except for the pot, did her break any laws?
I think if we spent less time being outraged we could focus on enforcing actual laws that have been broken

because we don't enforce the laws we have

The First Amendment ensures that calling your boss a dumb asshole is perfectly legal. Try taking that out for a spin.


It may surprise you to know that the United States constitution does not extend to the United Kingdom.
 
