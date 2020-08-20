 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Putin's tea does it again   (axios.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick, Vladimir Putin, Russia, George W. Bush, Democratic Party, President of the United States, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Illinois, Kamala Harris  
•       •       •

1168 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Aug 2020 at 7:27 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I admit nothing.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly he caught a natural, non-polonium based ailment. Nothing to see here.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why Robert Kraft never asked for his Super Bow ring back.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's anti corruption vaccine seems to work.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will cause any protests in Russia. Probably not, but more people might fall out windows and on to bullets.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Bowl
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope he recovers. Russia needs as many anti-Putin supporters as it can get. Alexei Navalny is a brave man.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
75 days until the US election.   Polls are significantly in favour of one candidate.

How long until the Orange Shiat-Flinging Gibbon finds someone morally bankrupt enough to start cribbing from Putin?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I want to say something pithy here.  But this dude is flat out serial killer.  It is scary as all hell.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: I hope he recovers. Russia needs as many anti-Putin supporters as it can get. Alexei Navalny is a brave man.


If only Americans in power can be so brave
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Well Putin said nice things about me so....."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least his soup wasn't used.
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Midnight Run-Chorizo & eggs recipe
Youtube NXrEFp2TOT8
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stephen Miller masturbated so hard to this story his hand has a groove deep enough to plant sorghum
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I heard the story of Putin stealing a superbowl ring. This gave me an idea. But it will take someone to sacrifice them self. Do other sports have rings? Send someone with a famous ring to meet Putin. Gonna take a while to set up the con. Let Putin try on that ring. Like he did with the SB ring. The ring has poison in it. The person activates the dispenser gizmo just before giving it to Putin.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone needs to give Putin a dose of his own tea.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: And this is why Robert Kraft never asked for his Super Bow ring back.


Because he only stole one ring from Kraft.  He's an amateur compared to Eli Manning.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The_Sponge: And this is why Robert Kraft never asked for his Super Bow ring back.

Because he only stole one ring from Kraft.  He's an amateur compared to Eli Manning.


Bravo!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I heard the story of Putin stealing a superbowl ring. This gave me an idea. But it will take someone to sacrifice them self. Do other sports have rings? Send someone with a famous ring to meet Putin. Gonna take a while to set up the con. Let Putin try on that ring. Like he did with the SB ring. The ring has poison in it. The person activates the dispenser gizmo just before giving it to Putin.


That's some James Bond sh*t right there.  I like it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: And this is why Robert Kraft never asked for his Super Bow ring back.


It probably would have been infested with vodka-swilling nanites, or something.
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: FarkingChas: I heard the story of Putin stealing a superbowl ring. This gave me an idea. But it will take someone to sacrifice them self. Do other sports have rings? Send someone with a famous ring to meet Putin. Gonna take a while to set up the con. Let Putin try on that ring. Like he did with the SB ring. The ring has poison in it. The person activates the dispenser gizmo just before giving it to Putin.

That's some James Bond sh*t right there.  I like it.


I seem to recall this actually being a thing. A tiny burr coated with ricin or something would work. A hypodermic small enough to work with capillary action could also be used to expand the poison reservoir.

I would be amazed if the CIA doesn't have several on hand at any given moment.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I believe it was Putin's right hand man VM Varga's recipe that his mother smuggled from Wales to Bristol.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like he slipped and fell on some Polonium.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stibium: The_Sponge: FarkingChas: I heard the story of Putin stealing a superbowl ring. This gave me an idea. But it will take someone to sacrifice them self. Do other sports have rings? Send someone with a famous ring to meet Putin. Gonna take a while to set up the con. Let Putin try on that ring. Like he did with the SB ring. The ring has poison in it. The person activates the dispenser gizmo just before giving it to Putin.

That's some James Bond sh*t right there.  I like it.

I seem to recall this actually being a thing. A tiny burr coated with ricin or something would work. A hypodermic small enough to work with capillary action could also be used to expand the poison reservoir.

I would be amazed if the CIA doesn't have several on hand at any given moment.


I have to believe the Ruskies are significantly more experienced at this sort of thing the we are.  Let's not pick a fight we can't win.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.